Katy Perry Invited North West On Stage At Her Concert & They Had The Cutest Conversation
North and her friends got to dance on stage!
North West just announced what she wants to do when she grows up – and it's "everything.'
Katy Perry partied with West on stage at her Las Vegas concert and let the young star show off her signature dance moves.
North West is no stranger to the spotlight, considering her parents are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, but she got to shine at Perry's concert alongside her friends during Perry's residency show.
West was watching the concert in the crowd with her mom, a group of friends and her cousin Penelope Disick when Perry spotted her and asked her to come on down, according to Kardashian's Instagram stories.
"Is that, is that North West? Oh my God, North, I have seen all of your TikToks!" Perry called out into the crowd.
The camera panned to West, who was screaming at the top of her lungs and jumping up and down alongside her friends.
"North do you want to come on stage?" asked Perry.
Kardashian's next clip showed West on stage with Perry with the caption, "Dreams do come true!"
"I know your name, but what's your name?" Perry asked West sweetly.
West shyly paused and said, "North."
Perry explained that she knew her name because of her TikTok videos.
"You're a really good dancer, and I thought, what better way to be a great dancer is to show the world your awesome dance moves?" said Perry.
North asked the pop star if her friends could join them on stage, and Perry graciously agreed to bring out the whole group out.
Perry asked North how old she was, and she replied that she was nine years old.
"You're nine years old that's so cool. You know, at nine years old, I started singing. That's when I found my little spark. What do you want to be when you grow up?" asked Perry.
"Uh – everything," North replied.
The group of kids danced with Perry, and given West's answer, who knows, maybe she'll be performing her own Las Vegas residency one day.