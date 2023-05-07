Katy Perry Went Viral At The King's Coronation Looking For Her Seat & It's Already A Meme
"This is me looking for my car in the parking lot," tweeted a fan.
Katy Perry couldn't find her seat at King Charles III's coronation, and a video of her wandering around like a kid lost in a grocery store has gone viral.
Perry was struggling to find her seat at the coronation on May 6, according to a video posted all over Twitter of her peering behind her violet fascinator and wandering through a crowd of people in search of her seat.
\u201cKaty Perry spotted looking for her seat at the #Coronation of King Charles III.\u201d— Pop Base (@Pop Base) 1683363265
The relatable moment captured the hearts of Twitter, where fans immediately started using the video as a new meme template.
Someone reposted the video on Twitter with the caption, "me immediately after someone gives me the directions."
me immediately after someone gives me the directions 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/LyJCQrgAtb
— unholy judas (@MrGagaPerry) May 6, 2023
Another Twitter user replied to the Pop Base tweet of the video, writing, "Did somebody say Just Seat," playing on Perry's song, "Just Eat."
Did somebody say Just Seat
— Mona (@RealMona_) May 6, 2023
Another Twitter user compared Perry searching for her seat to The Weeknd's Super Bowl performance in 2021 which became a meme in its own right.
Katy Perry looking for her seat at the coronation of King Charles III : pic.twitter.com/L8fu2WfBlv
— Lil Guap (@IamLilGuap) May 6, 2023
While other fans compared the relatable moment to looking for your car after shopping for too long.
This is me looking for my car in the parking lot after have gone shopping for too long. 😂😂😂😂😂
— Talia 'Arieyl' אריאל {Jerusalem}𝙄𝙨𝙧𝙖𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙚 (@InestimableTali) May 6, 2023
"This is me looking for my car in the parking lot after have gone shopping for too long," reads the tweet.
Despite all of the laughs that came out of Perry looking for her seat, it looks like the pop star saw the humour in the situation and addressed the seat debacle in a funny tweet.
"don't worry guys i found my seat, " tweeted Perry.
Perry is set to perform at the Coronation concert later alongside Lionel Richie and Take That, according to the BBC, so there is still time for Perry to have another royal moment go viral.