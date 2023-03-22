An 'American Idol' Contestant Called Out Katy Perry For Mom-Shaming & Said It Was 'Hurtful'
"I think that mom shaming is super lame."
A woman who auditioned for American Idol is speaking out about the "hurtful" comments Katy Perry said to her on the show.
Sara Beth Liebe posted a TikTok video in which she called out the singer and American Idol judge for mom-shaming her and said the comments were "embarrassing."
During her audition, Liebe told the three judges that she was 25 years old, which shocked them, and both Luke Bryan and Perry said she actually looked 16.
Then the woman told them she was a mother of three and that's when Perry, who is also a mom to her 2-year-old daughter, Daisy, stood up in shock.
"If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out," Liebe said.
"Honey, you've been laying on the table too much," Perry replied, seemingly referring to how many kids Liebe has.
Sara Beth Is A Mother Of Three And An Accidental American Idol - American Idol 2023www.youtube.com
After her audition aired, Liebe posted a TikTok video to address Perry's joke and said it "wasn't super kind."
"It was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful, and, you know, that's that," she said.
@sarabethliebe
Well. I didnt think id be making this video, but i just wanted to say a couple things since im being flooded with articles and comments/messages about this.
Liebe went on to say that "women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool."
"I think that mom shaming is super lame, and I think that it's hard enough to be a mom, and it's hard enough to be a woman," she continued.
She finished the TikTok video by speaking to all the young moms who commented on the videos and posts about the awkward situation.
"I see you, and I hear you, and I am grateful for you and you're worthy. Keep loving your babies. Nobody deserves to feel crappy about that," she said.
At the end of her audition, the judges did send Liebe through to Hollywood with two yeses and one no.
Perry has not publicly commented on Liebe's video or the comment she made during Liebe's audition.