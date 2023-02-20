A Vancouver Teen Just Wowed 'American Idol' Judges & Katy Perry Got Goosebumps (VIDEO)
He got a Platinum Ticket!
The American Idol 2023 season premiered on Sunday night, and a 17-year-old Canadian wowed the celebrity judges — scoring the first Platinum Ticket of the season.
Tyson Venegas of Vancouver gave Katy Perry goosebumps with his performance of Billy Joel's "New York State Of Mind" for his American Idol audition.
The high school student started strong, impressing judges off the bat with his vocals and piano playing. Early on in the performance, Katy Perry showed her fellow judge Lionel Richie her arm — pointing out the goosebumps that she was getting.
Richie was similarly stunned by the Canadian teen's audition. Luke Bryan was also jamming out, clearly loving the performance.
The three judges huddled towards the end of the song and even gave a standing ovation.
After the song finished, Richie told Venegas to bring his mom inside before he told him the exciting news.
"He's claiming to be 17 years old, but he's performing like a 45-year-old," Richie said to Venegas' mom.
Venegas' mom then explained that he was inspired by Richie growing up.
"I inspired him back then, he just inspired us today," Richie said.
The judges all raved about Venegas' talent and then announced that he would be getting a Platinum Ticket — meaning he gets to skip the first round of Hollywood Week performances.
And just like that — the B.C. teen is going to Hollywood!