Ray J Says Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Worked With Him To 'Leak' The Infamous Sex Tape
"It's always been a deal..."
Ray J is speaking out for the first time about the infamous 2007 sex tape he made with Kim Kardashian, which he says she and Kris Jenner consented to "leaking."
The R&B singer accused Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, of cashing in on that sex tape for money and fame, while leaving him to look like the bad guy in a recent interview with Daily Mail. He also claims that a second tape does exist, but Kardashian kept all the tapes and he never had access to them.
"I have never leaked a sex tape in my life," he told the outlet. "It's always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me, and we've always been partners since the beginning of this thing."
He clarified that releasing the video was initially his idea and that he suggested it to Kim, after they saw how Paris Hilton's "profile was boosted" after her sex tape was leaked.
He also said that while Kim initially didn't want to do it, she later embraced the idea and had Kris Jenner organize its release via Vivid Entertainment.
The tape is estimated to have earned about $100 million since it was released in early 2007. The family's reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, launched later that same year, catapulting the family (and Kim in particular) to new levels of fame.
"I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years, allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade and a half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” Ray J, 41, told the outlet.
His comments come after a controversial scene in the new Hulu series The Kardashians, in which Kim gets upset about an ad for a second sex tape involving her and Ray J.
The clip that Ray J is referring to where Kim talks about Kanye retrieving the hard drivepic.twitter.com/A0o3n6eDpP— Masters Of The Underground (@Masters Of The Underground) 1651251838
Ray J claimed that he doesn't have the video mentioned in the episode, and that as far as he knows, she kept "the only copy of it hidden in a Nike shoebox under her bed."