Ray J Claims He Made 3 Sex Tapes With Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Picked The Best 'Look'
He doesn't believe Kris' recent lie detector test.
Kris Jenner may have just taken a lie detector test to prove that she didn't release the Kim Kardashian sex tape, but Ray J says she simply beat the machine — and he's got the receipts to back it up.
The R&B singer, who infamously starred with Kim in that famous video, claimed on social media this weekend that her "momager" Jenner orchestrated the whole thing. What's worse, he says that Jenner actually watched three different sex tapes they made, then selected one to release.
"You watched it and made a decision, and then you get on a show and take a lie detector test with a fraud," Ray J said about Jenner in his Instagram Live.
The drama erupted over Kris Jenner's appearance on the Late Late Show with James Cordon, on which she got hooked to a lie detector machine and was asked several scandalous questions, including one on the sex tape.
"Did you help Kim release her sex tape?" Cordon asked.
"It's OK. No. No," said Jenner.
The man running the machine confirmed that Jenner was telling the truth as the crowd cheered and clapped.
"Oh, I like that," said Jenner during the segment. "We cleared that up."
Ray J later went on Instagram to call out Jenner, saying that not only had she lied, but she actually screened all three of their sex tapes.
"Kim Kardashian's got her handwriting and fingerprints all over my contract," he said.
"When you look like my signature, and you look at her signatures on my deliverables, that sh*t says sex tape #1, sex tape #2 and guess what? The third sex tape they've been trying to get me on says sex tape, Santa Barbara."
According to Ray J, Jenner made the former couple film multiple tapes "for safety" and then, after examining all of them, decided to "go with the first one" because she said, "It gives my daughter a better look."
The Shade Room has since reposted the video on Instagram.
Ray J also shared his receipts, which include the alleged contract with Kardashian, along with some DMs he exchanged with her and her ex-husband Kanye West.
In one of his DMs to Kardashian he wrote: "You know what we did! Your mom controlled this whole sex tape deal."
He scrolled through his entire conversation with Kardashian, and you can read all of it in a 44-minute long video posted to his Instagram.
"You just went and took a fake lie detector test and defamed my name and famed the truth," he says in the video.
He shows off the alleged contract in the video and you can see the mention of multiple tapes. He also compares the handwriting with a photo of a card Kardashian wrote to her older sister Kourtney Kardashian.
"Just Google her handwriting," he says.
Ray J said earlier this year that he's always had a "deal" with the two women, and that they released it to help boost Kim's fame in 2007.
As of Monday, September 12, neither Kardashian nor Jenner had responded to Ray J's claims.