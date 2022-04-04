Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Kim Kardashian Scooped Four Victoria's Secret Angels For SKIMS & Said It's 'For Everybody'

Trading in the wings for some tights!

Global Staff Writer
Kim Kardashian. Right: Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio.

Kim Kardashian. Right: Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio.

@kimkardashian | Instagram, @skims | Twitter

Kim Kardashian just hired four of the top supermodels from the last two decades, though critics are saying it's a bit of stretch to use them in the new SKIMS "Fits Everybody" campaign.

Kardashian shared her first images of former Victoria's Secret models Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel and Heidi Klum posing in her SKIMS on Monday, and it was pure early-2000s nostalgia.

"Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice in their first-ever joint campaign. Wearing our signature Fits Everybody collection, it doesn't get more iconic than this," SKIMS and Kardashian wrote in a tweet.

Kardashian also announced the campaign by posting a photo of herself in between the four supermodels.

"OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic," she said on her social media posts.

Many fans freaked out at the sight of the four Victoria's Secret legends together, but others suggested that using veteran supermodels is hardly a "fits everybody" type of approach.

"Because nothing says 'every body' like four supermodels," commented @amylynneberger on Twitter.

"Fits everyone? Aren't they supermodels?" said another user.

Others praised Kardashian for hitting them with the early 2000s nostalgia and bringing back several stars who are now over the age of 40.

"Woah. The famous VS Models for SKIMS. Nostalgia for the marketing win," said @thesaltedqueen.

"This is what I like to call 'disruption.' Well done," said another Twitter user.

Many people who grew up watching the Victoria's Secret Angels on the runway is in the feels about the new campaign, and there is no denying that Kardashian is, too.

In an interview with WWD, Kardashian said the campaign is "a dream'" and described the models as "trailblazers."

