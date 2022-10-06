Tyra Banks’ Secret 'ModelLand' Theme Park In California Will Teach You How To Be A Star
You could meet a celebrity there!
If you've ever wondered if you have what it takes to walk the runway and "smize" like a pro, Tyra Banks' ModelLand experience will test your skills and reward your efforts along the way with ice cream.
First announced in 2020 by a press release, "the 21,000-square-foot multi-level park" pop-up experience opened up only last month on the second floor of the ritzy Santa Monica Place shopping center in Los Angeles, CA.
The space is made up of eight glamorous rooms with rotating themes, photo booths and mini-runways.
This one-of-a-kind journey will engage all of your senses, as professionals walk you through a "posing party" where you can learn to find your light, work your best angles and test your catwalk skills.
You'll then attend a "smize" workshop, where you can master the art of smiling with only your eyes.
There's also a limited edition wig collection curated by Tyra and celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble where you can discover new looks for yourself.
An ice cream tasting is included in your ticket price, where you can try signature flavors from Tyra's very own SMize Cream brand.
If you're lucky, you could meet a celebrity supermodel along the way. Tyra is known to pop into ModelLand for surprise visits, and what better way to learn than from the expert herself?
@madison_brodsky
I got the first look into @Tyra Banks Santa Monica pop up Model Land ✨ #tyrabanks #modelland #smize #smizecream #antm #americasnexttopmodel #santamonica #santamonicapopup #theposingparty
This event lasts roughly 60-90 minutes, and all ages are welcome to participate. General access tickets begin at $35 a person.
Tyra Banks' ModelLand
Price: $35+/person
Address: Santa Monica Place, 2nd Floor, 395 Santa Monica Pl, Santa Monica, CA
Why You Need To Go: You can see if you have what it takes to work the runway, and enjoy samples of signature ice cream flavors along the way.