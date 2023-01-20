Andrew Tate Will Remain In Romanian Jail For An Extra 30 Days Over Alleged Human Trafficking
Tate and his brother will remain in detention until February 27.
Controversial kickboxer-turned-influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain in police custody until February 27 after a Romanian judge granted a 30-day extension on Friday.
A spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, Ramona Bolla, told The Associated Press that prosecutors requested the second 30-day extension on Thursday to keep the brothers in detention as the investigation continues.
The brothers are being investigated on allegations of rape and human trafficking.
Two Romanian women have also been arrested in the case.
According to the Associated Press, a lawyer for the Tate brothers, Ioan Gliga, said he considers the new ruling “totally unjustified.”
“Only an hour ago, the session was closed and the file has 20 volumes,” he said.
“I find it very hard to believe that someone has the physical capacity to study the file in such a short time, as only yesterday it reached the tribunal.”
The men are accused of "being part of an organized crime group. The BBC says authorities claim Tate and his brother forced women to "create pornographic content."
An NBC News report states that DIICOT has identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were allegedly put through “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited by the members of the alleged crime group.
To date, no charges have been brought against the Tate brothers and both men deny the allegations against them.
Tate, who is a British-U.S. citizen, was arrested on December 29 after his house in Romania was raided.
On January 15, Romanian authorities seized a fleet of luxury cars and other assets worth an estimated $3.9 million in relation to the Tate investigation.
The vehicles reportedly included a Rolls Royce, a Ferrari and a Porche.