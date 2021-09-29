Greta Thunberg Ripped Into World Leaders For Their 'Blah Blah Blah' Climate Promises (VIDEO)
Greta's getting tired of "empty" words and slogans.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg brought the receipts with her to Milan this week, where she ripped into world leaders for their "empty" words about tackling the climate crisis.
"'Blah blah blah.' ... This is all we hear from our so-called leaders," Thunberg said Tuesday, during a speech at the Youth4Climate summit in Italy.
Speaking about leaders' promises for combatting climate change, Thunberg said that the words "sound great, but so far has led to no action."
"The people in power cannot claim that they are trying when they clearly are not," she said. "Our hopes and dreams drown in their empty words and promises."
Thunberg was one of several youth speakers at the event, which took place ahead of the COP26 conference on climate change.
She even went so far as to call out the organizers who brought her in to speak.
"They invite cherry-picked young people to meetings like this to pretend they are listening to us," she said. "But they are not. Just look at the numbers. Emissions are still rising. The science doesn't lie."
Thunberg also comforted fellow activist Vanessa Nakate, a 24-year-old from Uganda, after Nakate broke down in tears during her own speech.
Nakate slammed world leaders for failing to help African nations with the climate crisis after promising to do so.
"For many of us, reducing and avoiding is no longer enough. You cannot adapt to lost cultures, traditions and histo… https://t.co/AarUss8E86— Vanessa Nakate (@Vanessa Nakate) 1632847304.0
"Funds were promised by 2020, and we are still waiting," she said. "No more empty conferences. It's time to show us the money. It's time, it's time, it's time."