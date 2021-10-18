Greta Thunberg 'Rickrolled' A Climate Concert & Rick Astley Loved It
Greta dancing and singing karaoke is a thing that actually happened 💀💀💀
We're no strangers to loving Greta Thunberg's fiery speeches, but she tried something different at a climate concert in Stockholm over the weekend.
She danced. And she sang.
The 18-year-old "Rickrolled" a Climate Live audience after a passionate speech about the environment, reviving the Rick Astley meme that the internet is never gonna to give up.
It's hard to believe but several people captured video to prove it.
"We are no strangers to love," she says at the end of her speech, in that same dead-serious tone she often uses.
"You know the rules and so do I," another activist chimes in from off stage.
Then Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" starts playing and another activist joins Thunberg for a full karaoke performance (with dancing) on stage.
The face on the meme, '80s crooner Rick Astley, had nothing but praise for Thunberg afterward.
"Fantastic and Tack så mycket!" he tweeted with a video of the performance. The second part means "Thanks so much" in Swedish.
Fantastic and Tack så mycket! Rick x 🌍 @GretaThunberg @ClimateLive2021 — Rick Astley
Astley doesn't shy away from being a mega-hit meme, and you probably wouldn't either if it meant you had more than 1 billion hits on YouTube.