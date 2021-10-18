Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News
greta thunberg

Greta Thunberg 'Rickrolled' A Climate Concert & Rick Astley Loved It

Greta dancing and singing karaoke is a thing that actually happened 💀💀💀

Greta Thunberg 'Rickrolled' A Climate Concert & Rick Astley Loved It
@GretaThunberg | Twitter, Rick Astley | YouTube

We're no strangers to loving Greta Thunberg's fiery speeches, but she tried something different at a climate concert in Stockholm over the weekend.

She danced. And she sang.

The 18-year-old "Rickrolled" a Climate Live audience after a passionate speech about the environment, reviving the Rick Astley meme that the internet is never gonna to give up.

It's hard to believe but several people captured video to prove it.

"We are no strangers to love," she says at the end of her speech, in that same dead-serious tone she often uses.

"You know the rules and so do I," another activist chimes in from off stage.

Then Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" starts playing and another activist joins Thunberg for a full karaoke performance (with dancing) on stage.

The face on the meme, '80s crooner Rick Astley, had nothing but praise for Thunberg afterward.

"Fantastic and Tack så mycket!" he tweeted with a video of the performance. The second part means "Thanks so much" in Swedish.

Astley doesn't shy away from being a mega-hit meme, and you probably wouldn't either if it meant you had more than 1 billion hits on YouTube.

From Your Site Articles

New Kids On The Block Is Having A Show In Toronto & Rick Astley Is One Of The Openers

It's the kind of concert that'll never let you down.

Austin Hargrave | Courtesy of Live Nation

The New Kids On The Block just announced they'll be going on tour next year, and their opening acts will neither let you down nor make you cry.

NKOTB's MixTape Tour 2022 will kick things off on May 10, 2022, and joining along for the ride will be Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and the one and only Rick Astley himself.

Keep Reading Show less

Greta Thunberg Ripped Into World Leaders For Their 'Blah Blah Blah' Climate Promises (VIDEO)

Greta's getting tired of "empty" words and slogans.

GretaThunberg | Twitter

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg brought the receipts with her to Milan this week, where she ripped into world leaders for their "empty" words about tackling the climate crisis.

"'Blah blah blah.' ... This is all we hear from our so-called leaders," Thunberg said Tuesday, during a speech at the Youth4Climate summit in Italy.

Keep Reading Show less

Greta Thunberg Went Off About 'Fast Fashion' & Said Sustainable Shopping Doesn't Exist

The activist said she hasn't bought something new in YEARS.

@gretathunberg | Instagram, Bsenic | Dreamstime

On Sunday, August 8, climate activist Greta Thunberg spoke out on social media about the fashion industry and its contribution to "the climate [and] ecological emergency."

She said that the fashion industry is a huge contributor, "not to mention its impact on the countless workers and communities who are being exploited around the world in order for some to enjoy fast fashion that many treat as disposables."

Keep Reading Show less

Fire Is ‘Everywhere’ In Lytton Right Now & Greta Thunberg Is Speaking Up

Residents have been forced to flee the B.C. village that keeps breaking Canada's heat record.👇

@gretathunberg | Instagram, Duncan Noakes | Dreamstime

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has spoken out after an entire Canadian village was evacuated due to "fire everywhere," as its mayor put it.

After breaking Canada's all-time heat record three days in a row, the B.C. village of Lytton became engulfed in flames on Wednesday night. The community of 250 people was forced to flee and many were forced to leave their belongings behind.

Keep Reading Show less