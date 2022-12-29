Morning Brief: Ryan Reynolds' Sage Advice, Facebook Marketplace Tips & More
9 things you need to know for Thursday, December 29.
Off The Top: Hate him or love him, one thing about Ryan Reynolds is that he's always giving back. This year, the Deadpool actor resurfaced an old sketch from a Tonight Show appearance in which he explains how to get rid of houseguests who have overstayed their welcome — and no, it's got nothing to do with putting on his 2011 bomb Green Lantern.
In Case You Missed It
1. Happy New Year? Canadians Are Entering 2023 With Plenty Of Worries
It's that time of year where we can afford ourselves a little more time for reflection on what we accomplished, where we went and who we lost before setting our sights on what new experiences a fresh year might bring. As it turns out, however, a lot of Canadians are pretty concerned right now. A survey of a random sampling of Canadians from earlier this month asked respondents to identify potential sources of worry for 2023 — think "nuclear weapons" and "climate change" — and it appears that the country is generally pretty glum, MTL Blog's Thomas MacDonald writes.
- By The Numbers: Money is evidently top of mind. A whopping 86% of respondents said that inflation was a source of anxiety, with 44% saying it was their top worry. The number two most-worrisome possibility for 2023? Recession.
- What Else? 40% of respondents believe that 2023 will be about the same as 2022; 22% expect next year to be even worse.
2. A First Look At All The Flashy New TV Shows Coming To Screens In 2023
We're quickly running out of time in 2022 — a pretty strong year in television, if you ask me. From this point, it looks like 2023 is positioned to build off that momentum thanks to a deluge of big-budget adaptations based on well-known franchises. Into post-apocalyptic survival epics? The Last of Us and Fallout both seek to reject the industries' murky track record of adapting video game properties. Three years after its most recent season, crime anthology series True Detective will return in late 2023. And Star Wars fans will see Rosario Dawson enter the spotlight in Star Wars: Ahsoka, following the return of The Mandalorian early next year. Bethany Barton breaks down what other shows you should keep your eyes peeled for next year.
3. POV: What I Wish I Knew Before Buying Furniture On Facebook Marketplace
Just as video killed the radio star, Facebook Marketplace appears to have cemented itself as the go-to place to find local listings in Toronto. Mira Nabulsi has been playing around with the free-to-use service while upgrading her downtown condo's aesthetics. Luckily, her trial and error is our gain; here are eight things Mira wishes she knew before becoming an avid buyer on Facebook Marketplace. Happy shopping!
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎄 CURB ALERT
Ever wonder what happens to your Christmas tree after you've placed it out on the curb for pickup? MTL Blog's Willa Holt dug into Montreal's protocols and discovered the fate that awaits your holiday totem once all the tinsel and ornaments have been accounted for.
✈️ PLANE ENGLISH
With holiday travel ramping up this week in a major way, Canada's busiest airport is once again contending with a litany of logistical setbacks. You can't surf very far on social media without stumbling across a photo of the overflowing baggage claim at Pearson Airport. Brooke Houghton reports on what the airport is doing to solve its luggage problems.
🥊 FIGHT OF OUR LIVES
Opportunistic men's rights influencer Andrew Tate doled out some new head-scratching toxicity on Wednesday, taking unprompted aim at climate activist Greta Thunberg by bragging about his collection of cars with "enormous emissions"; the Swedish teen suggested that Tate send further correspondence to "smalldickenergy@getalife.com," Charlie Hart writes.
🦎 LOUNGE LIZARDS
Here's Charlie Hart once more, this time with a review of Calgary Airport's Aspire Lounge, which is open to any passenger willing to shell out $40 or so. Charlie scored the experience in four categories: service, food and drink, facilities and value. Here's why this particular lounge isn't really worth the modest fee.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
The Seattle Mariners' AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez is 22 years old today. Mad Men and Community star Alison Brie hits the big 4-0. Titular Andor star Diego Luna turns 43. Belligerent bumpkin Danny McBride is 46. Your nanny's favourite actor, Jude Law, reaches the half-century mark. The great actress Patricia Clarkson is 63. The one and old Ted Danson is 75. Former actor and full-time angry man Jon Voight is 84. The late comedy icon Mary Tyler Moore would've turned 86 today.
