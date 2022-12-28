11 New TV Shows You Can't Miss In 2023 & All The Release Dates You Need To Know
So many fresh shows to watch!
With so many new series due to hit streaming services in 2023, we’ve rounded up some of the most interesting ones you’ll want to check out over the course of the year.
From crime thrillers to sci-fi horror, superhero fare and reboots of old classics, there’s something on the list for everyone.
So take a look, mark your calendar and don’t miss an episode!
The Last Of Us
The post-pandemic world has never looked so bleak in HBO’s upcoming series based on the hit video game, The Last Of Us.
The plot follows a crusty, smuggler named Joel who is entrusted with protecting a young girl named Ellie as they hike through a zombie-ridden world. The cast may look familiar as it features Game of Thrones' Bella Ramsey as young Ellie and another Game of Thrones alum in Pedro Pascal as Joel. It'll be Pascal's second show about playing a grumpy babysitter, with the other one being The Mandalorian.
The series is set to launch on January 15, 2023.
That '90s Show
Red and Kitty Forman reopen their basement to a new generation of teens in That '90s Show, a Netflix reboot of That '70s Show. The series promises to pick up 20 years after the last one with Donna and Eric's daughter, Leia, going to live with her grandparents for the summer.
Expect more of the comedy that made the last series special, combined with a new wave of '90s nostalgia.
This one drops January 19 on Netflix.
The Gentlemen
From producer Guy Ritchie comes the new series The Gentlemen, based on his 2020 hit movie starring Matthew McConaughey.
The Gentlemen will be hitting the streaming airwaves in late 2023. In fact, Ritchie revealed that the concept was originally pitched as a TV series before it was picked up as a movie so the transition to Netflix should be seamless.
The Residence
Shonda Rhimes has done it again! The writer/producer who gave us the hit series Grey’s Anatomy,How To Get Away With Murder,Bridgerton and Scandal is now gracing us with yet another series that’s sure to get Emmy buzz.
The series will be loosely based on the hit book The Residence by Kate Anderson Brower about behind-the-scenes drama at the White House. While there is no final word on casting yet, the series is set to hit Netflix sometime in late 2023.
True Detective: Night Country
The HBO hit show True Detective is back with another all-star cast. The new season will feature award-winning actress Jodi Foster and professional boxer/actress Kali Reis.
True Detective: Night Country is coming out three years after the airing of True Detective Season 3 and it will feature two detectives digging deep below the arctic ice of Alaska to find the truth. The series is set to release in late 2023.
Bodkin (On Record)
From producers Barack and Michelle Obama (yes you read that correctly) comes a brand new series starring Last Man On Earth’s Will Forte.
The show is described as a “darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town.” We are intrigued. The show is being filmed in both Dublin and West Cork, Ireland, and began shooting in June. With any luck, we should see this hit Netflix by mid-2023.
Alien - The Series
Just when you thought you’d heard the last of Alien, here comes a whole new series based on the classic film franchise.
FX has confirmed that their new take on an old tale will roll out in 2023 on Hulu. The series will take place on Earth and will not involve Sigourney Weaver’s hero, Ellen Ripley. Ridley Scott will be producing the show and working with showrunner Noah Hawley, who is best known for his work on Fargo and Legion.
Fallout
Post-apocalyptic mayhem comes to life in this live-action adaptation of the video game series on Amazon's Prime Video.
While we don’t have an exact release date we do have juicy casting details. Army of The Dead’s Amy Purnell plays the lead opposite Walton Goggins of The Righteous Gemstones. The series plot will follow the game, in an alternate future following a devastating nuclear war between China and America which has left most of the world a wasteland.
The series is in the hands of Westworld creator Jonathan Nolan, and is expected to tell a new tale separate from the various video games.
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Avatar: The Last Airbender is a live-action remake of the animated hit.
The cast will include Pen15’s Dallas Liu, 13 Reasons Why’s Ian Ousley, and Lost In Space’s Gordon Cormier will play Aang. The series was delayed due to Covid regulations, however, it is set to release in mid to late 2023.
Star Wars: Ahsoka
The Mandalorian | Disney
Rosario Dawson will return as the live-action version of the Jedi Ahsoka in this new spinoff series on Disney+, which is also expected to include the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. The series is expected sometime after The Mandalorian, which is due to launch its third season in March.
The Chronicles of Narnia
The new Netflix series The Chronicles of Narnia is based upon the beloved best-selling books by C.S. Lewis. Supposedly the series will feature Narnia as a type of universe, similar to Game of Thrones, but obviously less bloody. Check out the official FB post about the release here.