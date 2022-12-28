The Huge Commune From Netflix's 'Glass Onion' Was Just Listed Online & It Looks Wild (Photos)
The Mona Lisa is not included.
The private island commune from Netflix's latest hit movieGlass Onion has just been listed online and it looks wild.
The huge luxurious "commune" that plays the backdrop to the second installment of the murder mystery Knives Out was listed on Zillow by Netflix for an eye-watering $450 million US.
However, any potential buyers might be disappointed to find out that the property isn't actually for sale and the listing is just a promo by Netflix.
The "private island oasis" off the coast of Greece was designed by Alpha Industries founder Miles Bron (played by Edward Norton), the listing said.
The Glass Onion.Zillow
The property has 17 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms and a huge Glass Onion atrium which the listing calls an "architectural triumph and one-of-a-kind piece-de-resistance."
There are also seven private villas, six swimming pools, a rooftop parking space and a gym with "on-call private training sessions," maybe even with a seasoned pro like Serena Williams.
There's also a ton of entertaining space including a sunken living room and dining area that is "perfect for hosting the most elaborate of murder mystery parties."
The living room.Zillow
With all that space, it's no wonder the listing said the spot is perfect for "groups of friends, families and enemies."
The property also comes with a selection of high-end art including works by Banksy and Francis Bacon, but sadly, there's no mention of the Mona Lisa in the listing.
The listing agent is named as Derol Zablinski, and if you've watched the movie, you may have seen him walking around the enormous commune at several points all while a murder mystery was being uncovered.
The commune.Zillow
Even if you do have a spare half a billion burning a hole in your pocket, the island commune is sadly not for sale.
Still, it's pretty impressive to look at even if you can't actually buy it.