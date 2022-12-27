Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

pearson airport

Pearson Airport's Baggage Claim Is  A Hot Mess & You'll Want To Take A Carry-On (PHOTOS)

There's so much unclaimed luggage. 😳

Toronto Staff Writer
Baggage claim at Toronto Pearson Airport.

Baggage claim at Toronto Pearson Airport.

Theresa Davis | Reddit

Toronto Pearson International Airport has not had it easy this holiday season with lost baggage, and you may want to check a carry-on at this point.

Theresa Davis shared several photos of the airports' baggage claim section from December 27, of what looks to be hundreds of unclaimed bags scattered between the terminals.

Baggage claim at Toronto Pearson Airport.Theresa Davis | Reddit

Davis told Narcity that she took the photos Tuesday morning just before 7 a.m. after flying in from Saint John.

Luckily she said she didn't have to deal with the "craziness" and was able to get her bag after some minor confusion.

Baggage claim at Toronto Pearson Airport.Theresa Davis | Reddit

"There was some confusion about where to pick up our bags, as all the carousels either said other flight numbers or just nothing at all, so some of us ended up walking around in circles trying to figure out where to go," she said.

But it seems a lot of people haven't been as lucky as Davis when it comes to taking their luggage home this holiday season.

On December 25, Toronto Pearson tweeted that they were working with Air Canada to reunite passengers with their bags.

A Twitter user replied to the airport's tweet and claimed that they had to wait until Christmas Eve to find out there was no ground staff to help with luggage.

"I waited until 3:30 a.m. (24th a.m.) to find out YYZ had NO ground staff for our bags. Had to sleep at the airport and managed to find mine among thousands."

On Monday, December 26, more baggage issues arose at the airport, with baggage delays from flights departing from Terminal 3 due to staff and machines working in "extreme cold," according to a tweet.

Pearson Airport updated travellers this morning on baggage delays and said that they are helping airlines clear bags that have been stranded from weather, frozen equipment, flight delays, and staffing levels.

"Much of the backlog has already been dealt with; many more will be by end of day," reads the tweet.

