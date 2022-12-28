Morning Brief: Key Personal Safety Tips, Canadian Food Recalls & More
9 things you need to know for Wednesday, December 28.
Off The Top: A suspected French serial killer was granted his freedom by a Nepalese prison one year shy of completing a 20-year life sentence for the murders thanks in part to good behaviour. Nicknamed "The Serpent," the 78-year-old told one news agency that he has "a lot to do" now that he's free — just the sort of Hannibal Lector-y thing you want to hear from a guy with a long history of allegedly murdering people.
In Case You Missed It
1. Stay Safe By Not Broadcasting Your Every Move To Would-Be Crooks
Although we're hearing more rumblings about countries mulling a ban of social media titan TikTok over national security concerns, the platform is ironically still a great way to detail and disseminate personal safety information. A young private investigator recently posted a three-part series detailing how to safeguard yourself against common personal safety issues, Jenna Kelley writes. For one, it's a good idea to keep your curtains closed, preventing outsiders from getting a clear look at the layout of your home and, um, other private things (unless you're into that sort of thing, I guess).
2. POV: After Early Trepidation, A London Expat Learned To Love Canadian Stores
When Charlie Hart first relocated to Calgary from the U.K., she didn't know what to expect. Soon, however, she came to appreciate what her new Western Canada home had to offer — including all of the stores they just don't have back in the old country. From big-box retailers like Canadian Tire to higher-end vendors like Aritzia, here are the five Canadian stores that Charlie simply couldn't live without.
3. Young Canadians May Be Shocked To Learn How Achievable Living Abroad Is
Speaking of fresh starts, did you know it's not that difficult for Canadians to receive a working visa in a number of interesting countries? MTL Blog's Thomas MacDonald notes that Canada has agreements with 34 countries that allow residents to obtain working holiday visas for medium-term stays. For example, Canadians between ages 18-to-35 can apply for a working holiday program in France, allowing for a 4-to-12-month visa that can be renewed for a total of two years.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🏕️ OPTIMAL ONTARIO
Apparently, Canada's most populous province needs a new citizenship test; according to our Madeline Forsyth, you're not a true Ontarian unless you've seen six of the 11 awe-inspiring natural wonders on this list — like the spooky depths of the Bonnecherre Caves or the turquoise waters of Tobermory's Grotto.
🏘️ SMALL TOWN GIRL
There's still plenty of time this holiday season to take in a winter wonderland or two. Ashley Harris has created a list of six enchanting small towns in B.C. well worth making a day trip. From Tofino to Squamish, these friendly locales are waiting to be explored.
⚽ BAD BAE
Now that the dust has settled on Argentina's thrilling World Cup win, the question on a lot of fans' minds remains why the heck viral internet buffoon Nusret Gökçe— better known as self-serious steakhouse proprietor Salt Bae — was celebrating on the field with the players and even touching the World Cup trophy? Josh Elliott examines the cringe-inducing moment.
🤢 TOTAL RECALL
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued new food recalls, meaning it's once again time to head to your fridges and pantries, Sarah Rohoman reports. Keep a lookout for a brand of fennel-and-salmonella-flavoured salami, a possibly spoiled probiotic soda (which sounds like something that will make you keel over on a good day), and these four other iffy items.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
John Legend — all of him — turns 44 years old today. True Blood beefcake Joe Manganiello is 46. Late night talkshow funnyman Seth Meyers turns 49. Retired NFL placekicking legend Adam Vinatieri hits the half-century mark. Boston Bruins blue line maestro Ray Bourque is 62. The one and only Denzel Washington turns 68. Esteemed British acting icon (and erstwhile Hogwarts staffer) Maggie Smith is 88. Spider-Man creator and all-around marvel Stan Lee would've been 100 years old today.
