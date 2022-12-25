FIFA Is Not OK With Salt Bae's World Cup Pics & He Never Should've Touched The Trophy
Who invited this guy?
Who let Salt Bae take pics with the World Cup-winning Argentina team?
That's the question FIFA officials have been asking since the end of the tournament on December 18, when the celebrity chef inserted himself into the celebration and took several photos with the coveted trophy in Qatar.
Salt Bae, a.k.a. Nusret Gokce, was also seen grabbing at Lionel Messi's arm for a photo and holding the World Cup trophy on his own, in one of the cringiest post-championship sports celebrations in recent memory.
\u201cMessi not having any of \u2018Salt Bae\u201d makes me love him even more. \u201d— adi_dasslerWSAG (@adi_dasslerWSAG) 1671443532
Social media users blasted Salt Bae for the clout-chasing stunt after it happened, and it seems that FIFA was also feeling salty about it.
The sport's top association says it's launched an investigation into how certain individuals gained "undue access" to the pitch after the World Cup final, Reuters reports.
“Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail Stadium on 18 December,” FIFA said in a statement.
“The appropriate internal action will be taken.”
Photos posted on Salt Bae's own Nusr Et Instagram account show him actually holding the World Cup trophy, which is a big faux pas according to FIFA.
Only a "very select group of people" can hold the trophy, including former World Cup winners and heads of state, according to FIFA's website.
So WTF was a Turkish chef doing with it last week?
FIFA still hasn't revealed the details of how he made it onto the field, but the guy was wearing a badge around his neck. It's also unclear if Salt Bae himself will face punishment.
The U.S. Open Cup has already come out to say that Salt Bae is banned from its next big tournament in 2023.
Gokce hasn't commented on the backlash against his World Cup antics, and his many photos and videos are still up on Instagram.
He also recently reposted a video of himself with Argentina star Lionel Messi, although that video is from 2018.