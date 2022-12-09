These BC TikTokers Made Jimmy Fallon LOL & They Gave Advice On How To Go Viral (VIDEOS)
They have some advice for anyone looking to go viral, just like them! 👀
These Canadian twins on TikTok made it onto the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, thanks to their hilariously dumb video that went viral.
Chris and Patrick Vörös, @vorostwins on TikTok, are from Vancouver and known for their comedic videos, and sat down with Narcity to share some tips on how to make it as a creator, and maybe even get on Fallon someday.
They gained a wild amount of attention after getting featured on the show last month when Fallon shared a bunch of viral TikToks and the twins' "Da Vinci" video had him laughing out loud.
The twins posted a video of the clip, captioning it, "Da Jimmy?"
Even before that though, they had a huge fanbase.
The original video was posted in 2020 and it gained over 24 million views!
In an interview with Narcity, the Vörös twins shared some advice for anyone looking to get into the social media game.
Make sure you're passionate about it
The Vörös twins emphasized finding something you're passionate about to make videos on, because it will take up a lot of time.
"We're always creating and posting content but it never feels like work because we love to do it," they added.
Don't forget to take a break
"If creating content is starting to feel too much like a job it might be best to take a break," the twins said.
The audience can sense your intentions through your videos and if something isn't working, it might be time to try something else, they added.
Work off your strengths
If you're noticing certain content starting to build and create an audience, keep rolling with it. It's important to keep moving forward with content that gets a lot of attention.
The Vörös twins have re-posted and re-created their viral Da Vinci video, more than a few times.
Don't let the social media world get to your head
"Don't let the positive comments go to your head the same way you shouldn't let the negative comments to your head," the twins said.
The internet can tear you down, so it's important to stay positive and not take any negative comments to heart.