6 Popular TikTokers From BC To Follow & One Is The Second-Highest Paid In Canada
They've created some premium content.👇
Whether you are looking for a good laugh or are just searching for a new account to follow, these popular TikTokers from B.C. will surely win you over.
These TikTokers have created some hilarious content and the majority have gone viral. Not to mention, one of them is even Canada's second highest-paid TikToker, according to Forbes.
Here are six B.C. TikTokers to follow ASAP.
Sandra Kwon
Sandra Kwon, @jeenie.weenie on TikTok, told Narcity that her TikTok account only started popping off during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, she has gained over 8.9 million followers on TikTok.
Kown creates a ton of comedic content and is very well known for her relatable flight attendant skits, on what she calls, "Jeenie Air."
Georgia Rossi
Local TikToker, Georgia Rossi, @strawberrymilkmob, has scored herself 812,600 followers with her sarcastic and blunt dating advice.
She isn't afraid to tell it like it is and clearly, people love it.
Chris and Patrick Vörös
Chris and Patrick Vörös, @vorostwins, use their goofiness to their advantage and have gone viral because of it. So much so, that they even appeared on an episode of Jimmy Fallon.
The twins' "Da Vinci" video had Fallon laughing out loud.
Leenda Dong
TikToker Leenda, @yoleendadong, from Vancouver, should become your new go-to if you're looking for a good laugh. Her hilarious content has gained her over 17.8 million followers on the platform.
Kris Collins
Kris Collins, @kallmekris, has claimed the title of Canada's second highest-paid TikToker, according to Forbes. The ex-hairdresser from Vancouver currently has 47.9 million followers on TikTok and her videos are seriously relatable.
Mykenna Dorn
Not only is Mykenna Dorn, @mykenna, considered a popular local TikToker, but she is also a TV personality. Between her TikTok dance routines and real content, she was previously a contestant on the 24th season of The Bachelor.