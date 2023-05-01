A Canadian Who Moved To The US Shared The 'Major Differences' She Saw & She Didn't Hold Back
"No hate to America." 🇺🇸🇨🇦
Ever thought about moving to the U.S.? A TikToker recently took to the app to share her experience moving to the U.S. from Canada, and it may make you reconsider.
TikToker Taylor Stewart, @heyitstaystew, shared the "major differences" she noticed about life in the U.S.A. vs. Canada, and she really didn't hold anything back.
"As a Canadian that has been living in America for about the past year and a half, I did not realize how different Canada and America were until I actually moved here," she began in a video posted on April 5.
She explained that even though she loves the U.S. and the friends she's made in the country, there are some huge differences between the two nations.
Manners
"This one is the stereotypical thing to say, and it's the obvious one, but the manners here are so atrocious, to be quite honest," Stewart said.
"'Please, thank you, you're welcome, sorry,' [...] there is none of that, at all."
"I can't even tell you how many times I've been walking on the street and someone has absolutely body-checked me, and it's just crickets. Nothing," she said, explaining that half the time she would end up apologizing for the other person's error.
She said that the apparent lack of manners is also on display when ordering food.
"In Canada, it goes a little something like, 'Can I please get the burger?' 'Oh, would you like a side of fries with that?' 'Yes, please,' or 'no, thank you,'" she said. "In America, it goes, 'I'll get the burger.' 'Would you like a side of fries with that?' 'No,' or 'Yeah.'"
Road rage
"The way people are so mad all the time when they're driving is just beyond me," said Stewart.
She went on to explain that Americans seem to honk their horn way more than Canadians.
"People blow their car horns like it's a song," she said. "Americans are just always mad when they're driving. Or maybe they're just always mad in general, actually."
She also said that the friendly wave between motorists that usually occurs in Canada doesn't seem to exist in the U.S.
"Let's say, for example, there's a red light and someone's coming out of a driveway and they want to get into the lane. And let's say you give them enough space to let them out. People in Canada will give you like a wave or they'll give you like a nice honk," she said.
"In America that just does not exist. You could do the nicest thing for someone driving they won't even make eye contact with you."
Sororities
"Sororities and fraternities [...] they are the weirdest thing," she began.
"We are Alpha Omega 5,000," she said, jokingly referencing the names of sororities and fraternities, which use the Greek alphabet.
"It's like what are you doing? 'What are you doing here, Alpha Omega 5,000? You know this party is only for Megatron 3,000,'" she joked.
"What are we talking about right now? In Canada, it's just school man," she said.
"It ain't that deep."
General knowledge
"They have no general knowledge of other countries, including the one that literally borders them," Stewart said of the U.S.
"I'm not saying you have to be an expert, ok. Even I don't know everything about Canada and I don't know everything about America. However, I do have general knowledge of America."
She gave an example of a time an American asked her about her Canadian money.
"He looked at it and he was like, 'What is that?' And I was like, 'Oh, it's Canadian money from back home,' and he was like, 'Canada has their own money?'" she explained.
And apparently, some Americans still believe old Canadian stereotypes are true.
"I have legitimately had Americans ask me if I grew up in a house in Canada, and if Canada has houses," Steward claimed. "There are legitimately Americans that think Canadians live in igloos. I thought that was just in the movies!"
Shoes in homes
The act is probably unthinkable to a lot of Canadians, but it sounds like our southern neighbours generally prefer to leave their footwear on while indoors.
"They think it's completely normal to leave your shoes on when going into a home," she said. She clarified that while this may not apply to all Americans, "it is a lot of Americans."
"They just leave their shoes on, put their feet up on the couch, put their feet up on the bed, with their shoes on," she said. "You're bringing the dirty outside world into your home."
Friendliness
Lastly, Stewart commented on the helpfulness and overall friendliness of the U.S., and how it's different from that of Canada.
"It is not a very helpful place. People don't really want to help you because they just don't really care," she said.
She said that generally, you shouldn't expect Americans to go out of their way to help you, the way that you might expect Canadians to.
She also explained that she thought the general vibe of friendliness she felt in Canada wasn't emulated in the U.S., describing a situation where while walking down the street, Americans don't offer a smile or friendly face in passing the way Canadians do.
"[Americans are] generally not very friendly people," she said. "Mind you, I have met lots of amazing Americans. However, if I were to judge the general population in America, I would say not very friendly."
Her video has amassed 3.3 million views and hundreds of thousands of likes.
It also has thousands of comments, with many Canadians agreeing with her thoughts on the U.S.
"As a Canadian, I can validate every single thing mentioned in this," said one person, with many replies of agreement.
"This was the most accurate video I've watched on this subject," said another.
However, some Americans said Stewart must have just been in the wrong state.
"In the south, we're very polite and always say please/thank you," said one person. "I never hear honks either."
"I'm from small-town Kansas over here and although we could be better, I think 'Midwest hospitality' is a bit better here," said another.
While Stewart really didn't hold back her opinions on the country, the U.S. may have Canada beat in other areas.
TikTokers have, in the past, highlighted the hilarious (and sad) differences between health care in Canada vs. the U.S., as well as how home prices in Canada compare to America, and they definitely put the U.S. in an attractive light.