A TikToker Shared 4 Things Canada Has That The U.S. Doesn't & Americans Are Missing Out
While the U.S. has tons of things that Canada doesn't, the True North has its share of snacks and activities that Americans don't.
TikToker Joseph DeBenedictis (@josephdebenedictis), who posts videos comparing Canada vs. the U.S., shared a clip detailing some of the things Canadians have that you can't find south of the border, and it looks like Americans are missing out.
"Here are four differences between the U.S. and Canada that will blow your mind," he said.
Five-pin bowling
You may or may not have played five-pin bowling, a game that, as its title suggests, simply has five bowling pins instead of the original 10 pins.
But did you know the sport is only available in Canada?
"The U.S. does not have this," said Debenedictis. "Americans look at you like you have five heads when you tell them about this thing."
According to Canada's Sports Hall of Fame, the game, which is said to be one of the world's most popular sports, was invented in Canada, and came about from a need for an easier and faster way to bowl.
Corn Pops cereal
"Corn Pops cereal in Canada is totally different from Corn Pops cereal in the U.S.," DeBenedictis said. "The U.S. [Corn Pops] are flat, Canadians' are round and more crunchy," he said.
"Theirs tastes very different, it's very bland," he said of American Corn Pops. "The Canadian [version] is much more sugary."
"It's so weird."
He's not the first to notice the difference — others have also expressed their surprise at the national difference in the cereal. The general consensus appears to be that Canada's version has more taste, while America's tastes more like corn (which you might think is better, if that's your thing).
Debenedictis even said as much in a previous video where he compared the two cereal.
Kraft Peanut Butter
This one may be the saddest of all.
"Kraft Peanut Butter — doesn't exist in the United States, it's only in Canada," DeBenedictis said. "They've got Kraft-other stuff, like mac and cheese — they don't call it KD though," he mentioned.
Sadly, the U.S. is missing out on this classic Canadian snack. Instead, they have brands like Jif, Skippy, and Smucker's.
As any Canuck knows though, there's possibly nothing better than the smooth (or crunchy, your call) taste of Kraft PB.
Milk packs
"You know those little milk packs you get when you order coffee?" DeBenedictis begins. "The U.S. does not have those 2% milk packs."
"Totally cannot find them."
He clarified that he's specifically talking about 2% milk, not cream.
"Creamers are all over the place," he said.
While this likely wouldn't be of much importance to coffee drinkers, those who drink tea (or prefer milk with their java) would probably not enjoy the experience of only having creamer on hand.
And with Canada said to be one of the world's top tea drinkers, that could be many Canucks.
Commenters on the video were quick to chime in with other things Canada has that Americans are missing out on.
"Iced tea is delicious.... in Canada," one person said.
"Canada can e-transfer. The USA has to use CashApp, etc," said another person.
"Canadian KitKats are way better," wrote another commenter.
Others expressed their shock at what Americans don't have.
"No Kraft Peanut Butter??!!" commented one Canadian.
While Americans may have more (and some may say, better) options at Tim Hortons, and might have slightly cheaper shopping options, it looks like Canada's still got a few exclusive things to be proud of. Who knew, eh?