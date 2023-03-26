A TikToker Shared How Her Life Changed After Moving To Canada From The US & It's So Wholesome
It'll warm Canuck hearts. 🇨🇦❤️
A Tiktoker who moved to Canada from the U.S. has gone viral after sharing how her life changed when she came to the True North.
Natasha, aka @theworldpursuit on TikTok, detailed some truly wholesome differences she noticed in Canada vs. the U.S. after moving in 2018.
In the first clip in a series of videos about the experience, the TikToker said that she "stopped insisting to always lock [her] door," citing Canada's safety as the reason.
She also mentioned Canada's high ranking on the Global Peace Index compared to that of the U.S., which fared much worse.
At the time the video was posted, Canada was in sixth place. The country has since dropped to 12th in the latest ranking, although it still placed much higher than the U.S., which was 129th on the list.
Natasha also shared that she "fell in love with [Canadian] money," noting that it's "colourful and plastic."
"One and two dollars are coins," she says in the video excitedly, showing a loonie and a toonie.
Finally, she shared that she "became mildly infatuated" with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"There's no denying he's handsome, while, umm... yeah," she says as a clip of former U.S. President Donald Trump then quickly appears on the screen while she comically pretends to puke.
The clip has since gone viral, garnering 2.7 million views and hundreds of thousands of likes.
It also had several thousand comments, a mix of Canadians reacting to some of the more surprising aspects of the video and Americans agreeing with her points.
Many commented on Natasha's point about not locking her doors.
"You don't lock your door here? Girl — I know you ain't living in the GTA," said one person.
"Where do you live in Canada that you don't lock your door???" asked another. "Like every major city and surrounding cities have high crime."
"Perhaps I don't live in a city," Natasha answered mysteriously.
Some comments jokingly tried to sway Americans from following her lead and moving to Canada, citing things like the cold weater as reasons to stay away.
Others welcomed any future Americans, with one commenter saying that Canada will "welcome you with open arms and open the doors while thanking you and saying sorry for absolutely nothing."
In follow-up videos, Natasha shared that she also realized "that Canadians really do love Tim Hortons," found out what a Caesar (aka, Canada's national drink) was, and started saying "eh."
Sound like the hallmarks of becoming a real Canadian to us!