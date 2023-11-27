A Canadian Called Out A 'Wild' American Custom & Health Canada Has Some Thoughts
"...like wtf, are you going to burn the couch after?"
When you get home after a long day and are ready to relax on the couch, do you take your shoes off when you get into your house, or do you prop your shoes up on the couch with you?
Over on the Reddit community r/askTO, a user recently asked, "Does Toronto think wearing shoes in the house is wild???"
The poster went on to explain that they had seen some American Thanksgiving videos online and had noticed many people wearing their shoes in the house. They also noted that they were born and raised in Canada and found wearing shoes in the house to be "kinda gross/uncomfy."
In the thread, many agreed with the hygiene part of wearing shoes in the house, with the post currently at over 800 comments.
"Always shoes off…honestly, shoes on the couch…like wtf, are you going to burn the couch after? There’s no cleaning it," said the top comment.
That being said, there are of course different cultural elements involved, like this user's interaction with someone south of the border.
"I had an argument on Reddit with an American about this," said the user. "He accused me of valuing cleanliness over 'the comfort of my guests.' Was very offended at the idea that someone might ask him to take his shoes off."
Others noted that it might have to do with the different weather we experience.
"My house in particular is mostly carpet so shoes on is not even an option as far as I'm concerned," explained one commentor. "I have a couple of American uncles and they're exactly the opposite. Having to take their shoes off inside is alien to them and one is actually offended by it."
"Here's the thing though," they continued. "They live in Florida where there is no winter, and their floors are ceramic tile throughout (easy to clean)."
Others noted that in parts of the U.S. that receive weather similar to Ontario it's a mixed bag on whether or not people take their shoes off.
Opinions aside, Health Canada advises that shoes should not be worn around the home.
"Remove outdoor footwear," the government agency advises. "Take off your shoes in your home. When you are outside, your shoes can pick up dirt and harmful chemicals, which you can track into your home."
There you have it!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.