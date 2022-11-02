BC TikToker Goes Viral For His Response To People Who 'Know Nothing About Canada'
People on TikTok are so heated.🔥
The TikTok comments are heated after an American said that they "know nothing about Canada" and that it's not on their "travel bucket list."
A TikToker in B.C. responded to all those people who say they don't know much about their northern neighbour, and it was pretty perfect.
The TikTok, posted by @sebpic_, used the sound of someone talking about how they don't know anything about Canada. The person speaking is a U.S. travel TikToker who has since deleted the video where she talks about Canada. Instead of calling the person out aggressively, he simply showed off some of what the country has to offer.
The stunning views say it all — some Americans are missing out by not visiting.
Though, the TikTokers in the comments of @sebpic_'s video weren't so low-key about it. They are calling out people in the U.S. so hard.
"Honestly the Americans can stay where they are if they gonna be like that… we are literally their neighbour," one person wrote in the comments.
Another said that Canada is just "better than America."
A few people didn't want the TikToker to show off how beautiful the country was.
"Shhhh let's keep Canada a secret," one person said.
Overall, people were roasting Americans who didn't know much about the Great White North.
Another TikToker, in Alberta, also previously responded to the original TikTok video made by the American. Similarly, she was not happy about it and brought out some arguments around why people in the U.S. should start caring more.
"Why do Americans think it's so funny when they know so little about countries? We're not a distant country from you, we're your neighbour," she said.