This Huge Farm For Sale In BC Is Bigger Than Granville Island & It's Actually Cheap (PHOTOS)
Time to ditch city life! 🌾
There is an entire farm for sale in B.C. that comes with an astonishing amount of land, at an affordable price — when comparing it to what you can get in Vancouver.
The massive hobby farm near Vanderhoof, B.C. has 152.6 acres of land and is currently on the market for $499,000, according to the listing.
9490 Klassen Road - Vanderhoof, BCwww.youtube.com
For comparison, the popular tourist destination of Granville Island in Vancouver is only 40 acres, according to Places That Matter — so imagine just how big this farm actually is.
Not to mention the benchmark price for a home in Metro Vancouver is currently standing at $1,131,600, according to WOWA.
Hobby Farm.LandQuest
The main home on the property was built in 1959 and it comes with three bedrooms, and one bathroom.
Although the inside of the home is a bit outdated, with the extra money saved over buying property in Vancouver, you could fix it up however you please.
The main home also has a massive porch that would be the perfect place to sip on a warm cup of coffee and take in all those surrounding mountain views.
The property also comes with several different outbuildings, a greenhouse for a large garden, fences for farm animals, small pens, and places for cattle handling.
If you've always dreamed of owning your very own farm, this might be the perfect property to look in to.