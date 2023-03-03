Moms Are Getting Hot For The New Purple Wiggle On TV & His Reaction Is Priceless (VIDEO)
He's even being called a "thirst trap."
When you think of The Wiggles, your first thought probably isn't about how much you'd like to smooch them.
This is probably because the last time you watched them, you were a child and, thus, hadn't seen what the Purple Wiggle looks like now, or felt the feelings he invokes on his TikTok videos, which have been called out for being "thirst traps."
When he joined in 2021, John Pearce, a member of the boy band Justice Crew, turned The Wiggles target demographic on its head.
Moms Are Getting Hot For The New Purple Wiggle & His Reaction Is Pricelesswww.youtube.com
Instead of children across the world tuning in, it was bewildered moms, drooling over Pearce's appearance.
To give you some context, here are a few comments that thirsty ladies have left on his TikTok:
- "I know the PURPLE WIGGLE is not thirst trapping me rn 😭" wrote one user.
- "It feels wrong to be attracted to a wiggle," added another,.
- "Me omw to take my non-existent kids to see the wiggles 🤸🏻🤸🏻🤸🏻🤸🏻🤸🏻," reads another comment.
- "I swear the wiggles view have went up cuz all the moms wanna watch John wiggle 😂😂," a TikToker wrote.
- "Thirsting for the wiggles was not on my 2023 bingo card 😒," confirms another.
So how exactly does someone in children's entertainment become a sex symbol? Narcity sat down with Pearce to get his take on the situation.
Are you trying to get a reaction out of these people?
During our conversation, Pearce admitted to Narcity that he's a bit baffled by the lust he attracts online, especially since he's not actively seeking it out.
"When I watch the videos and I'm thinking 'was I intending that?' You know, I'm just being myself, you know?" he explained.
Pearce, whose Wiggle character "Big Strong John" teaches children about the importance of health and fitness, said he'd been showing off his muscular physique for a long time before going viral.
"If you go back to previous videos that I've done in the past, it's all kind of the same stuff and me doing push-ups and then transitioning to my clothes is something I've been experimenting with for a while," the Purple Wiggle shared.
And, as for what he thinks when he reads comments, Pearce said, "I think there's a lot of creative people out there, you know, with the type of comments people come up with."
Is your wife cool with all the online attention you're attracting?
"We have a unique relationship. So it's so great,"Pearce told Narcity, before praising his wife and longtime partner for having a sense of humour about his thirst-trap status.
"We've been married for four years and been together for over 11, and she's been like that since day one. You know, we have a bit of a laugh, and she's super supportive. She's not jealous at all," the Purple Wiggle said.
But, judging by comments that pop up whenever Pearce and his wife, Jessie, appear in a video together, her existence has crushed the dreams of many swooned women:
- "I know your married so am I but Man oh man .. 🥰😂😅" wrote one user.
- "That’s the sound of thousands of mum hearts breaking all over Australia 😂😂" added another.
- "HES MARRIED 😭😭" reads a comment.
As for what he plans to do with all this Purple Wiggles hype, Pearce says he intends to enjoy the ride and keep doing what he loves.
"I'm here for The Wiggles ride and I'm going to take it anywhere else," he concluded.
If you want to watch Pearce do his thing, you can check out The Wiggles on Treehouse TV or stream them via STACKTV.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.