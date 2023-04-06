A Canadian News Anchor Lost Control Over A Kitten On Air & TikTokers Are Losing It (VIDEO)
A local news anchor in Canada has people on the ground laughing after a live on-air segment went sideways.
Alex Brown is a morning news anchor for CTV in Saskatoon and is a bit of a TikTok celebrity, thanks to sharing clips of hilarious on-air incidents and her day-to-day life as a morning news anchor.
In a recent video, posted on her TikTok @alexbrownctv, she tries to play it cool as a cute little kitten goes wild. "Live TV + animals or kids = chaos," she wrote in the video caption, clearly owning the rougher parts of her job.
While Brown tries to get through the segment, which is about adopting cats, the kitten in her arms has other plans.
The cat might be cute, but it starts to go after her microphone and her clothes and tries to jump off altogether.
Brown powers through though, trying to introduce the guest — which makes it that much more hilarious. The kitten, introduced in the video as Castiel, apparently loves the taste of paper as well as microphones.
If anyone is brave enough to take home the rambunctious kitten — labelled as "Half Cat, Half Angel" on the morning show — he's up for adoption!
"In a home, I'm sure he would settle a little bit more," the guest on the show explained.
By the end of the video Brown managed to calm Castiel down, and he did look pretty angelic at that point.
There's no question that Castiel is a star after this though, and people are recognizing it. In the comments, TikTokers were eating it up, losing it over the whole segment.
Many were praising Brown for how she handled it all, and others said they were "dying" laughing. Some even encouraged Brown to take Castiel home with her!