7 Gorgeous BC Hikes To Try This Fall The Minute The Leaves Start To Hit The Ground
They give all the fall vibes! 🍂
The fall season is a great time to start hiking with cooler air and all the stunning colours of the leaves, you can't go wrong.
Luckily, there are a ton of amazing hikes in B.C. to hit up the minute the leaves start hitting the ground. Whether you are a beginner hiker or an advanced hiker, there is a little bit of everything included on the list.
So, it's time to start scoping out all those beautiful autumn trails and get to planning your fall adventures!
The Nublet from Lake Magog Campground
Address: Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: This hike is absolutely stunning and the fall colours you could see alongside the mountain views would be so mesmerizing.
This hike is for more experienced hikers, so if you are a beginner, you may want to opt for an easier hike first.
Gold Creek Falls
Address: Golden Ears Provincial Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: This 5.5-kilometre hike will take roughly two hours to complete and it will lead you to an amazing picturesque waterfall.
Plus, the hike is dog-friendly so you can bring your furry-bff along with you.
Capilano River Regional Park
Address: North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Capilano River Regional Park is a great place to explore and discover some beginner trails. If you are looking for an easy fall hike, this is a great one to try out.
Plus, it's super close to Vancouver so it would make the perfect weekday hike if you live in the city.
Lighthouse Park
Address: 4902 Beacon Ln., West Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for all the fall vibes, alongside the ocean, this is the hike to take. This easy trail in West Vancouver is absolutely stunning and would make for an amazing sunset walk in the fall evenings.
Just don't forget to bundle up!
Norvan Falls
Address: Lynn Headwaters Regional Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: This hike is a bit of a long one so if you're looking for a full-day adventure, this is the one to do. It is 13.8-kilometres long and it will take around 3 hours and 41 minutes to complete.
Lynn Canyon Loop
Address: North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This 2.6-kilometre hike is great for beginners and It has so many gorgeous trees to see along the way.
The hike is surrounded by lush forest greenery and is super easy to get to as it's close to Vancouver — what a bonus!
Cypress Falls
Address: Woodgreen Pl, West Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is an easy 3-kilometre trail that will lead your straight to a magical waterfall. It's an awesome trail to try out on the cooler fall days and it will take roughly 1 hour and 30 minutes to complete.