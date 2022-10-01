9 Magical Hikes In BC That Are Like Taking A Trip Through Middle-Earth
"Not all those who wander are lost."🧝
If you are a lover of nature and Lord of the Rings, you will be absolutely amazed by some of these hikes in B.C.
These stunning hikes seriously look like they've been plucked straight out the iconic movies. They are the closest way to feeling like you are walking through middle earth with just how magical the views are.
As Bilbo Baggins would say, “not all those who wander are lost." So, it's time to start wandering and exploring these hikes throughout the province.
An amazing adventure awaits.
Helmcken Falls
Address: Wells Gray Provincial Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: This 1 kilometre out-and-back trail will lead you to a surreal waterfall and it's actually the fourth highest waterfall in all of Canada.
Helmcken Falls is one of mother nature's natural wonders and it looks like something completely out of this world.
West Ridge Trail
Address: Sun Peaks, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This is a 1.5-kilometre that will take around 45 minutes to complete.
You can expect to see some stunning mountain views as well as so many different types of magical looking flowers along the way.
The Nublet from Lake Magog Campground
Address: Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: This hike is for the more experienced hikers out there, but the views are just breathtaking. It's a 6.8- kilometre out-and-back trail that will take roughly 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete.
Golden Ears Trail
Address: Golden Ears Provincial Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a hike with panoramic views and middle earth vibes all at the same time, this is one you'll want to do.
Keep in mind, it is a 22-kilometre out-and-back advanced trail that will take roughly 9 hours and 48 mins to complete.
Brandywine Falls
Address: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: This short hike will give you all the views, without all the work.
It's a 1.3-kilometre out-and-back trail near Whistler, B.C. that only takes an average of 26 minutes to complete. Plus, it'll lead you right to a magical waterfall!
Avatar Grove Nature Trail
Address: Lower Avatar Grove, 1Y0, Gordon River Rd., Honeymoon Bay, BC
Why You Need To Go: This hike will lead you to Canada's gnarliest tree. Plus, you will get to see so many ancient trees along the way too.
The entire hike looks like something completely plucked out of a fairytale.
Panorama Ridge
Address: Garibaldi, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to take up a hike that will lead you to some views that look like a piece of art, this is it.
The 28.3-kilometre loop hike is a bit more challenging, but the scenery makes it all worth it.
Kennedy Falls
Address: Lynn Headwaters Regional Park, North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This hike is 9.8-kilometre long and it will lead you right to a picturesque waterfall. The mystical waterfall is so picture-perfect, that it looks like it could belong in a movie.
Lake O'Hara
Address: Yoho National Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: This 9-kilometre loop trail is challenging but worth it. The hike will lead you to a mesmerizing lake and you can even camp there if you're looking to stay the night.