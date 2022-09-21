This TikToker Is Comparing Vancouver's Dating Scene To Other Cities & People Agree It's Rough
She's also sharing her dating horror stories!
A TikToker who moved to Vancouver is calling out the city's "rough" dating scene, and people are backing her up.
Linds Rosso, @lindsrosso on TikTok, had been single in the city for seven years, after moving from the East Coast.
In one of her recent TikToks, Rosso said that she's had zero luck finding a partner in all her years of living in Vancouver, but after visiting some spots in Europe, she realized that it might just be the city.
"I just spent three and a half weeks in England, Greece and Italy and it is not a problem over there," said Rosso.
She concluded that the dating in Vancouver is just "real rough."
The video has gotten a ton of views, and fellow single TikTokers in the city are feeling validated.
"I've lived in Vancouver for 12 years and I've never been approached by a guy organically," one wrote in the comments.
Another person added that they "can confirm that Vancouver dating is not it lol."
One person concluded that it might be the entire country that's the issue. "After moving to Vancouver I’ve come to the conclusion that my future husband is simply not in Canada," they wrote.
Rosso is also sharing proof that it really is bad out there in other videos, detailing her dating experiences.
Her honest TikToks seem to be helping other Vancouverites feel less alone. "Needed this. Thank you. Was questioning my entire being," said one person.
Another said, "I needed to hear this so bad! I thought it was only me."