This TikToker Moved From The Northwest Territories & Has Some Advice About Life In Vancouver
"Here's what I wish I knew before moving to Vancouver."
A TikToker who moved to Vancouver from the Northwest Territories is getting real when it comes to giving some advice about living in the city.
In a TikTok video on her account @itssavannahlane, Savannah shared both the good and the bad when it comes to all things Vancouver.
Having moved to Vancouver around a year and a half ago, she has learned quite a few things along the way and now, she is letting everyone know what she's found out about life in the city and the things she wished she knew before she moved.
@itssavannahlane
What do you wish you knew before moving to Vancouver? Is it worth it? Will you guys be staying? 👇 #vancouver #movingtovancouver #vancity #vancouverbc #yvr
It's expensive
Her first point mentions something that most people know and that is the city is pretty damn expensive.
"They were not joking when they said B.C. means bring cash — it is expensive out here besties," she said.
"The rental market and the housing market here is next level insane," she added.
Savannah also mentioned that she lived in the Northwest Territories and Alberta before Vancouver, so it's no surprise that the prices would be quite shocking to newcomers.
The rain really isn't that bad
"I expected the way everybody talks about Vancouver that it would torrential downpour night and day 24/7," Savannah said.
"Yes we definitely have a long dark rainy season, but I would say it's off and on," she added.
She also said it's about picking and choosing your battles as to whether you choose to live in place that is constantly raining or a place that is always snowing.
"When I moved, I was completely shocked especially about the weather," one person commented.
You can walk most places
Something Savannah hadn't prepared for is just how much walking there is to do in Vancouver and how easy it is to explore the city if you live downtown.
"I have never walked so much in my entire life," she added.
She said when she first moved to Vancouver, her feet were literally bleeding because of how much she was walking around the city.
Other people that have lived in Vancouver agreed.
"I was in shape when I lived in Vancouver. I swear, I must have walked at least 6 miles a day at least. Only time I'd sit was on the sea bus and sky train," commented one person.
There's so much to do
The city of Vancouver doesn't fall short when it comes to the amount of things to do while living here.
She is a particular fan of the city's "great restaurants" and being able to "go to the beach all year round."
Her overall experience living in Vancouver
Savannah ended the video by saying how much she loves living in Vancouver and understands why "it's one of the best places in the world to live."
While she doesn't know yet if she'll stay in the city for ever, right now she'd love to.