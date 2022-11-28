Vancouver's Weather Forecast Calls For Up To 15 cm Of Snow & It's Going To Be A Mess
Here's when to get out the shovel! ❄️
A special weather statement has been issued for Metro Vancouver as chilly temperatures and snowfall are predicted to hit some areas this week.
Environment Canada's warning is in effect from Tuesday through Wednesday morning, with the potential of "significant snowfall" to reach the south coast on Tuesday night.
Up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to hit Vancouver on Tuesday, with another one to three centimetres on Wednesday, according to The Weather Network forecast.
The next few days may also include a number of different weather conditions such as freezing rain, cold windchill, strong winds, sub-zero temperatures and the chance of flurries, according to the warning.
Some of these conditions may be due to cold arctic air, which is currently pushing into the interior and is expected to make its way out to the coast of B.C. on Monday, it added.
B.C.'s coast may see flurries develop on Tuesday afternoon, with the south coast potentially getting lots of snowfall on Tuesday night, according to the warning.
Drivers should be extra cautious as much of the snow is expected to turn into rain, which could then lead to poor travel conditions, it added.
The warning also said, "parts of the Fraser Valley will have a brief risk of freezing rain Wednesday morning as incoming warm air overrides cold outflows."
The Weather Network has a three-day severe weather outlook that can help you prepare for significant weather or alerts being issued.
TWN's severe weather outlook is currently showing a level-five snowfall risk for Vancouver on Tuesday, which means to "be prepared."
It has also gathered a list of survival essentials, to keep in mind, in case of an emergency.
The list recommends including food, water, medication, first aid, equipment, personal hygiene products, documents and specialty items in your survival kit.