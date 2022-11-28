Alberta's Weather Forecast Is Calling For 'Heavy Snow' & 'Exceptionally Cold Air'
Here's when you'll need to bundle up!
The Alberta weather forecast is looking like a chilly mess, with incoming snowfall, strong winds and cold temperatures.
Calgary weather is expected to be a flip-flop of changing conditions but the rest of the province is getting hit too.
The Weather Network said that people in the Prairies should expect snowfall on Monday, in addition to some strong wind gusts. Winds could get up to 60 km/h, creating blowing snow conditions. TWN warned that this can lead to "reduced visibility for drivers."
Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for parts of Alberta, plus a blowing snow advisory.
TWN has added a snow squall warning for Calgary. The warning states that "snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometers are common."
"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero," it added.
The good news is that the snowfall is expected to go down throughout Monday, so you can put the shovel away for a bit. But don't get too excited because the "exceptionally cold air" will make its way back during the week.
@thatboyyytj
Please i beg 😭 #fyp #calgary #yyc #yyctiktok #yyccalgary #calgary_yyc #calgaryweather #xyzbca #foryou #snow #calgaryalberta
"By Wednesday, Arctic air will accumulate along the Rockies and will cause temperatures to first bottom out in Alberta," TWN said.
People in Calgary and Edmonton can expect temperatures below minus 20 degrees, and it might be like that for a few days.
Kevin MacKay, a meteorologist at TWN said that "Edmonton and Calgary will be up to 35 degrees colder than regions in South Dakota on the other side of the jet stream where temperatures will be in the teens."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.