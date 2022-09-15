NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Guy On TikTok Takes You On The Wildest Diving Adventures In BC & He Finds So Many Things

Including iPhones that still work!

Vancouver Staff Writer
The diver holding a phone. Right: The diver holding gun ammunition.

This TikToker from B.C. is putting his diving skills to good use and finding many lost treasures along the way. You can watch along as he discovers what's on the bottom of lakes and the Pacific Ocean and even hunts down the rightful owners sometimes.

Clay created a TikTok account under the name @aquatic__monkey, where he posts all his free diving adventures.

He's posted videos finding wild things like laptops, wallets, GoPros, jewellery, tons of iPhones and even a sunken ship.

Some of his TikToks have racked up millions of views as his audience follows his journeys of returning lost treasures.

Clay posted a video of himself finding an iPhone that actually still works and that TikTok alone gained an impressive 11.7 million views.

According to the video's comment section, Clay even found the owner of this lost iPhone and returned it to them. He's rescued a few lost phones that are still working after sitting at the bottom of a lake by reaching out to the emergency contacts.

The diver has also found some adorable sea creatures during his expeditions.

He posted a video of himself diving in the ocean just off Vancouver Island and finding a tiny octopus in a deserted glass bottle.

Plus, sometimes, he makes a friend along the way.

Diving for treasures isn't the only thing Clay does while he's in the water. He also picks up trash to keep the waterways clean.

From finding lost treasures to helping clean up the waters of B.C., this TikToker is definitely one to keep up with for some exciting free diving content.

