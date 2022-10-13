Kiwi Berries Are A Thing & This TikToker Found Them At A Costco In BC (VIDEO)
People are blown away. 🥝
Kiwi berries are apparently a thing, and they look adorable. If you want to try the tiny fruits, check out your local Costco store ASAP.
People on TikTok are going wild for the mini-kiwis, after a Vancouver TikToker picked some up at the Willingdon Costco location in Burnaby, B.C.
Natasha Wong, @withnatwong, recently posted a video, showing off the kiwi berries, which kind of look like green grapes.
"I need these," one person commented on the TikTok video.
@withnatwong
Kiwi berries are a thing and you need them! Found at Costco Burnaby (Willingdon) #kiwiberry #kiwiberries #costcofinds #costcotiktok #costcobuys #vancouverbc
These little fruits are creating a lot of chatter.
One person commented asking the question everyone was wondering. "Serious question... do you take the skin off before you eat them or no?"
Wong replied, "apparently you can eat the skin but the skin is sour so I peel it off."
It seems like other people have already snagged a pack for themselves, and they impressed.
"Got these the other day 10/10 would recommend," said one person.
Another person commented, "we just picked these up. loved them. they taste almost like kiwis."
So, if you're into trying something new or just love kiwis, you'll want to head to the nearest Costco as soon as you can.
These adorable mini kiwi-like fruits originated in Asia and were later on grown in New Zealand too, according to the kiwi berries website.
New Zealand took the original fragile fruit and naturally developed "stronger varieties in the 90's," it added.
Now you can hit up your local Costco store and try to hunt down some of these adorable snacks.