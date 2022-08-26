NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

canadian tiktok

This TikToker In Vancouver Went Viral For The Cutest Video Featuring A Dancing Sea Otter

It will melt your heart! 🦦

Vancouver Staff Writer
TikTok of a baby sea otter dancing. Right: TikTok of a baby sea otter dancing.

gary.and.kendra | TikTok

A TikTok video of a woman and a baby sea otter, called Joey, dancing together has gone viral for just how adorable it is.

Kendra Luckow had posted a TikTok on her account, @gary.and.kendra, showing off this cute little baby sea otter's dance moves. "My favourite dance partner," said the caption.

The "little dance" was part of a "drying off/grooming and itching" routine, as per Luckow.

@gary.and.kendra

My favourite dance partner! 💃🏼🦦 #joeytheseaotter #babyjoey #babyseaotter #cute #fluffy #wigglewigglewiggle #wildlife #fyp @marinemammalrescue

The video has garnered a whopping 7.9 million views and over 1.6 million likes. It was originally posted in December 2021 and has regularly resurfaced on the internet, this month being the most recent occasion.

The woman holding Joey in the video, as per Luckow, is a veterinary technician at the marine rescue organization @marinemammalrescue — which is Canada's only dedicated shelter for marine mammals, and one of the largest in the world, according to its website.


@marinemammalrescue

Cheesecake is one of the cutest rescued baby seals on site right now. He probably knows... #cuteanimals #babyanimals #babyseal #seal #kawaii

"Our rescue program has one of the largest rescue 'hospitals' in the world. We rescue, rehabilitate and release over 150 marine animals each year," the website adds.

The Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue has been rescuing animals for over 60 years.

Luckow's feed also contains loads of past videos featuring critters from the Marine Mammal Rescue — like these cute baby seals!

@gary.and.kendra

Find a baby seal? Here is what to do, and what not to do! Thanks @nationalmarinelifecenter for the inspo! 🦭 #vancouveraquarium #marinemammalrescue

In the past, she has also taken viewers behind the scenes of rescuing seals.

One of her TikToks also shares useful tips on how to take proper care of these rescued mammals.

@gary.and.kendra

The resukts are in thanks to @embarkvet !! Should we do the age test next or do I just keep telling myself he’s a puppy?! #embarkvet #embarkdna #dogdnatest #reveal #breedreveal #dogbreedsoftiktok #rescuedog #adopteddogs #dogmom #nunavut #northerncanada

At present though, Luckow has quit being a marine rescuer (notice the 'former' in her TikTok bio), but she now creates content with her rescued dog Gary, who is a Shih Tzu mix.

As for the aquarium, three harbour seals named Sea Spaghetti, Lemon Loaf and Oreo were successfully rehabilitated and released back into the wild by the Marine Mammal Rescue earlier this week

Whether you're having a bad day or even otherwise, hopefully these videos and rehabilitation stories have injected a little spark of happiness and joy to your day.

