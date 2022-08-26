This TikToker In Vancouver Went Viral For The Cutest Video Featuring A Dancing Sea Otter
It will melt your heart! 🦦
A TikTok video of a woman and a baby sea otter, called Joey, dancing together has gone viral for just how adorable it is.
Kendra Luckow had posted a TikTok on her account, @gary.and.kendra, showing off this cute little baby sea otter's dance moves. "My favourite dance partner," said the caption.
The "little dance" was part of a "drying off/grooming and itching" routine, as per Luckow.
My favourite dance partner! 💃🏼🦦 #joeytheseaotter #babyjoey #babyseaotter #cute #fluffy #wigglewigglewiggle #wildlife #fyp @marinemammalrescue
The video has garnered a whopping 7.9 million views and over 1.6 million likes. It was originally posted in December 2021 and has regularly resurfaced on the internet, this month being the most recent occasion.
The woman holding Joey in the video, as per Luckow, is a veterinary technician at the marine rescue organization @marinemammalrescue — which is Canada's only dedicated shelter for marine mammals, and one of the largest in the world, according to its website.
Cheesecake is one of the cutest rescued baby seals on site right now. He probably knows... #cuteanimals #babyanimals #babyseal #seal #kawaii
"Our rescue program has one of the largest rescue 'hospitals' in the world. We rescue, rehabilitate and release over 150 marine animals each year," the website adds.
The Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue has been rescuing animals for over 60 years.
Luckow's feed also contains loads of past videos featuring critters from the Marine Mammal Rescue — like these cute baby seals!
Find a baby seal? Here is what to do, and what not to do! Thanks @nationalmarinelifecenter for the inspo! 🦭 #vancouveraquarium #marinemammalrescue
In the past, she has also taken viewers behind the scenes of rescuing seals.
One of her TikToks also shares useful tips on how to take proper care of these rescued mammals.
The resukts are in thanks to @embarkvet !! Should we do the age test next or do I just keep telling myself he’s a puppy?! #embarkvet #embarkdna #dogdnatest #reveal #breedreveal #dogbreedsoftiktok #rescuedog #adopteddogs #dogmom #nunavut #northerncanada
At present though, Luckow has quit being a marine rescuer (notice the 'former' in her TikTok bio), but she now creates content with her rescued dog Gary, who is a Shih Tzu mix.
\u201cSea Spaghetti, Lemon Loaf and Oreo are headed home! These harbour seals have been rehabilitated and successfully released back into the ocean by the incredible team at @MarMamRescue. #vanaqua\u201d— Vancouver Aquarium (@Vancouver Aquarium) 1661471154
As for the aquarium, three harbour seals named Sea Spaghetti, Lemon Loaf and Oreo were successfully rehabilitated and released back into the wild by the Marine Mammal Rescue earlier this week
Whether you're having a bad day or even otherwise, hopefully these videos and rehabilitation stories have injected a little spark of happiness and joy to your day.