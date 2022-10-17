This TikToker Went To A 'Wolf Centre' In BC & Wolves Jump Right On You (VIDEO)
They're like Direwolves from GOT! 🐺
This TikToker took a Canadian road trip to a small town in B.C. and got to hang out with some massive wolves for the day.
The Northern Lights Wildlife Wolf Centre in Golden, B.C. has wolves that you can go on a walk with, and they actually jump right on you.
The wolf centre allows for an interactive experience and this travelling TikToker named Savannah, @storyofsavannah, did just that.
"This is your sign to add walking with wolves in Canada to your bucket list," said the TikToker.
"For most of the walk, our wolves are free to run and scamper through the landscape, and they sure do treat you just like one of their own pack members," said its website.
There are a few rules to follow, during your guided walk as well. One of them is to never approach the animal, and always let them come to you.
The wolves will take these photo moments completely on their own terms and the wolf centre will teach you how to properly prepare for it.
Prices to hang out with these beautiful animals will cost you a pretty penny. Group sessions for 1-2 people cost $380, any additional person is an extra $138.
Private sessions cost a hefty $1,025 for 1-2 people.
If one thing is for sure, this wolf centre stop is one thing you'll want to be adding to your Canadian road trip list.
Note: you must be a minimum age of 16 years old to attend the wolf experience!