You Can Get Paid To Make TikTok Videos For Aritzia In Vancouver & It's A Dream Job
You also get an employye discount at the store!
Basically everyone knows how fun putting together a TikTok is, and his job in Vancouver, B.C., will actually pay you to do it.
Aritzia is hiring someone to make TikTok content, and get creative with their styles. It sounds like a dream job, and a great way to make some cash.
The job is based at Aritzia's support office in Vancouver, B.C., so if you're already living in the area — you're in luck!
This is a full-time job of creating fun videos for Aritzia and growing with the team. It will require you to help out with anything TikTok-related — including, managing, curating, sourcing and developing the content.
If you're already a TikTok wizard and love to post on the platform, applying for this job is a no-brainer.
The job title is Content Associate — a position that makes content for social media platforms including TikTok, and you can apply for it through their website.
Imagine working with and styling cute Aritzia outfits for content creation all day long — it really is a dream come true.
The job comes with some super awesome perks like employee discounts on Aritzia clothes and a dog-friendly office.
With the employee discount, you can shop your heart out at Aritzia. The discount will work for both in-store and online so it really doesn't give you any excuse to curb those shopping habits.
Plus, you can bring your furry BFF to work with you and maybe they could even help you out with any TikTok making too!
With this job, you could have some serious bragging rights, telling your friends you get to work with the be-loved fashion brand and get paid to keep up with the latest TikTok trends.
Content Associate, Social Media - TikTok
Department: Marketing
Who Should Apply: Anyone that loves fashion knows how awesome Aritzia is. Pair the super popular company with TikTok trends, and you have a dream job!