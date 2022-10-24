TikTok Is Losing It Over This BC Hairdresser's Designs & They Are Seriously Wild (VIDEOS)
This Vancouver-based hairdresser is getting some serious love on TikTok thanks to the wild hairstyles she does — and Shrek is a big theme.
Renée, @chrysalis.creation, is a hairstylist, artist and mom, that works her magic at Craft Academy Salon, according to her TikTok bio.
She uses her creative flair to totally transform people's hair and she definitely isn't afraid to play with colour to produce some weird and wonderful hairstyles.
Renée has posted total hair transformations, painting characters like Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc and the iconic ogre from Shrek onto people's heads.
"LMFAO I wish I had a hairdresser like this," commented one person.
Hundreds of other people have also commented saying how much they want to get one of these for themselves too.
With over two million views, this talented stylist has got so many people on board with her wild hairstyles.
@chrysalis.creation
"Don't show me inspo as a joke I will say yes."
"This is apparently my niche," she said.
@chrysalis.creation
"This is apparently my niche."
Just take a look at this eye of Sauron hairdo from The Lord of the Rings.
@chrysalis.creation
When my client asks me to put the eye of Sauron on the back of her head.... under a rainbow....
The wild hair transformations don't stop there as she even created a piece of art, with a cow included, right on the back of someones head.
@chrysalis.creation
Replying to @takesomecontrol #greenscreen #pulpriot #pulpriothair #vancouverhair #vancityhair @craftacademysalon
Aside from the character hair styles, she also creates stunning colourful rainbow balayages and more.
@chrysalis.creation
Replying to @xmissinginaction You guys confuse me but I love it! What do you want to see next? #shrek #shrekisloveshrekislife #eastvan #shrekhair #vancouverhair #hairart #pulpriothair #hairstylist #ilovemycraft #mikewazowski #vividspecialist @Pulp Riot Hair @craftacademysalon
Plus, her TikTok account is full of comedic and relatable hairstylist content too, including the peril of kids haircuts.
"Kids are a full other challenge but I happily accept them as clients," she said.
@chrysalis.creation
"Kids are a full other challenge but I happily accept them as clients."
So, if you're looking for a wild new do and live in Vancouver, you now know where to go.