A UK TikToker Who Moved To Vancouver Shared How She Makes Extra Money On The Side (VIDEO)
Need an easy side hustle? 💸
If you live in Vancouver, you're probably not opposed to getting some type of side hustle to help pay the rent.
A Vancouver TikToker who moved from the U.K. revealed some of the ways she's earning extra cash on the side to help deal with the high cost of living in her new home. Lauren, @explorecanadawithme on TikTok, shares her insights into Canada from a U.K. perspective, right down to the way people dress and tipping culture.
You can't move to Vancouver and not talk about the cost, though, so a recent TikTok got real about side gigs.
If you want to make some more money, these might do the trick.
Rover
If you take a stroll down a Vancouver street, you'll see why this is the perfect side gig for someone in the city. Dogs are everywhere, and they need looking after.
Lauren said that she pet sits and walks dogs through Rover, an adorable way to make some extra money.
Sell things on Etsy
Etsy is a gold mine for creators out there, and Lauren said that she gains passive income by selling things on the site. She sells a downloadable product that people can buy.
Lauren encouraged people to use any skills they have to create things, like a workbook, and start selling it.
Get a second job
A classic side gig is serving thanks to the flexibility of shift work and tips. Lauren said she used to be a server and work in recruitment, which allowed her to have two streams of income.
Whether it's one night a week or a morning shift at a coffee shop, you can pocket a bit of money.