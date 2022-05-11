NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian tiktok

This Vancouver TikToker Posts Videos Of The City's Most 'Stylish People' Out Walking Around

What do you think of these looks?

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A person wearing a white coat and black and white hat looking at their phone while walking. RIght: ​A person wearing a peach outfit and a white cap looking at their phone while walking.

A person wearing a white coat and black and white hat looking at their phone while walking. RIght: A person wearing a peach outfit and a white cap looking at their phone while walking.

an__mm | TikTok

A TikTok account run by a UBC student has been capturing all of Vancouver's most fashionable people, and some of the outfits are wild to see.

The account, @an__mm, calls itself the "fashion paparazzi" for the city, and people are here for it. It now has 17,300 followers and over 723,300 likes.

The person who runs the account is named Ana Mishina, who also has an Instagram account with the same handle. Her Instagram account is strictly showing off her own looks though, while her TikTok is highlighting some other fashionistas in the city.

Her bio on Instagram is: "UBC student, Content Creator, Vancouver Fashion paparazzi."

Next time you're walking around the city make sure to put on your best outfit — because you might just get spotted by the paparazzi!

All of the most stylish Vancouverites can be found on her TikTok.

There are so many trendy people casually walking through the streets of Vancouver and this account really captures that.

@an__mm

Merry Christmas everyone 🥂 #vancouverstyle #fashiontiktok

Some of the videos will almost make you feel like you've been transported to Paris for Fashion Week.

As the TikTok creator is a UBC student, there is obviously a ton of UBC student features.

@an__mm

New one ☝🏻#ubc #ubcfashion #unifashion

Even some fashionable UBC teachers have made the cut and gotten on the account — which actually turned out to be a hit as well, gaining over 572,600 views.

@an__mm

you know what to comment! ❤️‍🔥👼🏼🔥 3 Econ proffessors & 1 Arts instructor from @youbc Should I do more of these? 🥺 #ubcfashion #professoresnotiktok #vancouverstyle

It seems like people really like to see what UBC students and teachers are wearing.

The TikTok account even has some separate videos for men's and women’s fashion.

@an__mm

*—* #ubcvancouver #vancouverfashion #mensoutfitideas

Of course, it wouldn't be a Vancouver account without some trendy outfits for the rain. They don't call it "Raincouver" for nothing!

@an__mm

So windy today! 🌬 #ubcvancouver #schoolfashion #ubcfashion

If you need some fashion inspiration — look no further than this account.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...