This Vancouver TikToker Posts Videos Of The City's Most 'Stylish People' Out Walking Around
What do you think of these looks?
A TikTok account run by a UBC student has been capturing all of Vancouver's most fashionable people, and some of the outfits are wild to see.
The account, @an__mm, calls itself the "fashion paparazzi" for the city, and people are here for it. It now has 17,300 followers and over 723,300 likes.
The person who runs the account is named Ana Mishina, who also has an Instagram account with the same handle. Her Instagram account is strictly showing off her own looks though, while her TikTok is highlighting some other fashionistas in the city.
Her bio on Instagram is: "UBC student, Content Creator, Vancouver Fashion paparazzi."
Next time you're walking around the city make sure to put on your best outfit — because you might just get spotted by the paparazzi!
All of the most stylish Vancouverites can be found on her TikTok.
There are so many trendy people casually walking through the streets of Vancouver and this account really captures that.
Some of the videos will almost make you feel like you've been transported to Paris for Fashion Week.
As the TikTok creator is a UBC student, there is obviously a ton of UBC student features.
Even some fashionable UBC teachers have made the cut and gotten on the account — which actually turned out to be a hit as well, gaining over 572,600 views.
@an__mm
you know what to comment! ❤️🔥👼🏼🔥 3 Econ proffessors & 1 Arts instructor from @youbc Should I do more of these? 🥺 #ubcfashion #professoresnotiktok #vancouverstyle
It seems like people really like to see what UBC students and teachers are wearing.
The TikTok account even has some separate videos for men's and women’s fashion.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Vancouver account without some trendy outfits for the rain. They don't call it "Raincouver" for nothing!
If you need some fashion inspiration — look no further than this account.