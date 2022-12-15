Vancouver Transit Cards Got The Cutest Upgrade & People On TikTok Are Jealous AF (VIDEOS)
"I almost want my city to start charging for transit just so I can 'beep' one of these." 🚆
Public transit in Vancouver just got a whole lot cuter with these adorable transit cards and people on TikTok are sharing how jealous they are of it.
TransLink recently dropped some mini-train compass cards that look like a tiny version of the city's SkyTrain and everyone was trying to get their hands on one.
The public transit network released 3,000 blue adult mini-train cards and 2,000 orange concession mini-train cards on December 14.
TransLink told Narcity that it only took just over three hours for all of these passes to sell out. They have no plans to produce more at this time, but may reconsider in the future, they added.
The new pass works just like the compass wristbands and compass cards, except when it is scanned, it also lights up, according to the press release.
A few TikTokers who snagged one of these cards showed how extensive the lineups were to get one and how badly people wanted one for themselves.
@bready_krueger
New Translink Mini Train Compass Card - Waterfront Station, have you got yours? #translink #bus #vancouverbc #vancouvertransit #waterfrontstation #translinkminitrain
"We may have a million differences, but we all had one thing in common," one TikToker said.
"We all wanted the compass pass that looks like a wittle train," they added.
Based on the comments, it looks like people living in different cities want one too.
"I'm not even from there and I want one," one person said.
"I almost want my city to start charging for transit just so I can 'beep' one of these," another TikToker commented.
Someone else wrote, "waiting for the ttc or go train to do this."
While others were just straight-up envious of those that got one.
"I am immensely jealous that I couldn't leave work for this LOL," one person commented.