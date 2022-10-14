An Ontarian Compared Vancouver To Toronto & TikTok Is Roasting One City For Being 'Bland'
Can you guess which Canadian city is getting the heat?
A TikToker who moved to Vancouver from Ontario got real about how Toronto and the West Coast city compare, and people in the comments had lots to add.
Stephen Covic gave an honest comparison of the two metropolises in his TikTok, concluding that while both are great cities, his new home of Vancouver is boring, slow, gets too much rain, and the dating scene is so not it.
Toronto on the other hand is a "playground" with a "work hard play hard" attitude. While Vancouver is "just not a fun place to date and be a single person," Covic said.
The TikToker added that the "queer spaces in Toronto are much more inviting and much more lively."
At the end of the day though, the Mississauga native said that they're wildly different cities and that what suits someone best will depend on their vibe.
To Vancouver's credit, Covic did say it was "stunning outside," so at least it has that on Toronto!
Although the TikTok video ended on a positive note, some people in the comments did not miss out on the chance to roast Vancouver.
@stephencovic
Reply to @sunshinecx3 just my experience. both are great in thejr own ways #toronto #vancouver
The Internet being true to itself, even people who don't live in either place had an opinion.
"Toronto is so much better (from someone that isn't from either)," one user commented.
"I notice people don't do house parties in Vancouver VS Ontario… maybe everyone's house is too small here," another person said. It might be time to admit it Vancouverites — it sounds like a boring city.
Another TikToker commented that Vancouver is a "very sleepy city for sure."
Not sure if it was meant as a compliment or insult, but another said that "Vancouver doesn't even feel like Canada."
"I was single in Van for a year and a half during the pandemic… was there for work but it kinda sucked! Spent like all my time alone," another person said. Loneliness seems to be a common sentiment honestly.
A few people similarly moved from Ontario, and it seems like they miss home. "I'm from Mississauga and came here too and lmao this city is so bland," one wrote.
Some seriously did not hold back.
"This is the easiest question to answer. Vancouver is depressing and Toronto is fun," slammed another commenter.
All hope is not lost though. There were some people in the comments defending Vancouver, pointing out that it's "more beautiful" and aside from the rain lots of people love it. Someone even said that Vancouver is "a vibe," so take that Toronto!
The truth is probably somewhere in the middle though.
"I live in Van & Toronto currently. I have lived in both cities for the last 3 yrs. It completely depends on your lifestyle as to which is better," a user concluded.