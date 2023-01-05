Someone Is Renting Out A Toronto Apartment For $999 A Month But There's No Kitchen
Don't worry though, you'll have hot water.
With some bachelor apartments in Toronto renting for upwards of $2,300, finding a unit listed for less than $1,000 per month seems nothing short of a miracle.
Well, a recent Craigslist posting is offering up an unspecified number of "European-style boutique" bachelor units starting at just $999, including hydro, heat, and hot water.
The units are furnished and each have a private three-piece bathroom. Avid home chefs may want to look for housing elsewhere, though, as the apartments — save for a mini fridge and a microwave — don’t have an actual kitchen.
There's no laundry either, and pets are not allowed.
9 Albany Avenue, Toronto, Ontario
The Specs
- Address: 9 Albany Avenue, Toronto, Ontario
- Bedrooms: 0
- Bathrooms: 1
- Kitchens: 0
- Price: $999/month
Per the listing, each of the one-room units is intended for single-person occupancy. Specifically, the listing says they're suitable for those who rely on public transport (although parking is available), pensioners, faculty professors, teachers, and students.
9 Albany Avenue, Toronto, OntarioCraigslist
Although the Craigslist posting gives no exact address, a second listing posted on Zumper identifies the property as 9 Albany Avenue, located roughly one block east of Bloor and Bathurst.
The listing also notes that the unit is just 300 square feet in size. Interestingly, the building was listed for sale a number of times between 2010 and 2018, and was most recently advertised as a development site that, at the time, was generating $190,000 in annual revenue.
9 Albany Avenue, Toronto, OntarioCraigslist
The Craigslist listing states that the apartments are situated in a "terrific location" in the heart of the Annex, near public transit, the University of Toronto, and George Brown College.
And although calling one of the units home would save you money each month on rent and utilities, your Uber Eats bill would likely account for the difference.
