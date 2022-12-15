Someone Wants To Charge $750 To Share A 'Tiny Room' In Toronto & People Are Stunned (PHOTOS)
At least, there's a CN Tower view. 😬
Toronto rent prices are becoming increasingly high, making it quite unaffordable for many people in the city. But what would you do if you needed to live downtown and had no money? Maybe find a roommate.
Someone posted a screenshot of a call-out found on Facebook to Reddit on Wednesday, and the thread has over 800 comments because the room is so small.
The Reddit post goes, "Man looking for a roommate in a tiny room for $750 a month in the heart of Toronto. Beautiful CN Tower views though… Are we okay?"
Meanwhile, the Facebook post states, "SHARING ROOM AVAILABLE in the heart of downtown Toronto." The poster, Surya Rathore, is looking for someone to share a room with.
The two-bedroom and two-bathroom Toronto apartment is located at Bay and Dundas. It's a 2-minute walk to the Eaton Centre and has a CN Tower view from the room, according to Rathore.
Rathore is looking for someone to move in January or February and is expected to receive $750 as a payment.
The bedroom posted by Surya Rathore.Surya Rathore | Facebook
The rooms are unfurnished, but the common area and kitchen are furnished, it states.
The poster added a little about the people currently living there, stating they are "Indian guys, super friendly, we cook sometimes, we are on work permit, HYGENIC (prefer you to be the same)."
This would seem like a pretty usual thing, considering the cost of living in Toronto is overwhelming, but images of the bedroom look so small that people are stunned by it.
People on Reddit quickly rushed to the comment section, saying, "What if the roommate decides to sublet one side of the bed for $375?" and "Should the big spoon and little spoon [be] valued equally or should they be valued differently? I'm not sure."
Other Redditors mentioned the issues with the cost of living, heating, and affordability as reasons for this listing.
The original Reddit poster said, "By the way, not blaming the guy who posted this. The guy clearly doesn't own the place and he's only renting the room. It might be the only way he can afford to live right now."
"I'm just very disgusted on what's happening in our housing system right now. Hope things turn out better one day for everyone," they added.
A Redditor said, "a 1-bedroom goes for 2000 with no roommate, so while the idea sucks, some will find this a deal."
"What kind of boggles my mind is that I don't think people realize how bad the rent has gotten here, and how quickly it happened," someone shared.
And they are not wrong. 2022 is not looking great for people living in Toronto, with the rising cost of renting. So, good luck out there, Torontonians.