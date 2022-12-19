Someone In Ontario Is Looking For 10 People To Share A 5-Bedroom For $400 & People Are Shook
"Dude, that first picture is brutal."
Paying for rent at a time when experts predict Canada is headed toward a recession can be tough on some people, especially when the cost of living is also increasing.
Oftentimes finding a roommate could be a simple way to save money, particularly when it comes to paying rent, but where does the line end?
Someone on Reddit shared a screenshot of a post where a person is looking for people to rent a 5-bedroom home in Barrie.
Even though the original post cannot be found, the Reddit poster said the person is looking for 10 people to share the 5-bedroom—which means every room will have two people living in it.
Each renter would also have to pay $400.
The original post reads, "5 bedroom 2 sharing rooms available 2 min walk from georgian college near plaza and time from Jan 1. Nearby 6 bus stops."
According to Georgian College, the average room (without a roommate and off-campus) could cost you between $500 and $700 per month.
Additionally, a one-bedroom apartment is around $1,500, and a three-bedroom house would have an average price of $1,910.
So, $400 for a bedroom to be shared with a roommate can be seen as a lot. But what's more shocking are the images showcasing the house up for rent.
As of Monday, the Reddit post has nearly 3,000 upvotes and over 880 comments.
Someone got over 1,000 upvotes on their comment stating, "That's f*cking depressing, man."
"I lived in a cramped little slum like this once and it's incredibly demoralizing and filthy. I'm glad my life has improved but it sucks seeing other people live like this," another replied.
"Dude, that first picture is brutal. There's not even an egress window," a Redditor said.
Many people in the comments also said they lived in situations similar to this one and described it as a "hellhole" and "nightmare."
Living in a room with a roommate, especially if you're a student, is not uncommon. However, some expectations within that realm must be met—such as safety and cleanliness. Additionally, you can read up on your rights as a tenant in Ontario in the Residential Tenancies Act—which can help you set your expectations.