People In BC Broke Down West Coast Style For A Confused Ontarian
It's a whole lot of Lululemon...
Canadians might share a love for denim-on-denim and a good flannel but the West Coast has its own distinct style — one that apparently confuses some people from Ontario.
One Ontarian turned to Vancouver Reddit, after struggling to figure out an outfit for a West Coast-themed party.
"I'm attending a bachelorette party and my team's theme is "West Coast". We need an outfit that fits the theme and we are all stumped," they wrote.
"We're all from Ontario and have no idea what to consider 'BC style'. What would you consider a style or article of clothing specific to the West Coast," they added.
Of course, Vancouverites came through with some classic West Coaster recommendations.
People couldn't resist using this as an opportunity to roast the city a bit.
You can't talk about the West Coast without the mention of cannabis.
Lululemon was one of the most popular recommendations. The city loves its local brands apparently.
Some people got more creative though.
Others roasted the general style — or lack thereof — pretty ruthlessly.
You probably should keep the birthday suit outfit for Wreck Beach...
The verdict seemed to be dressing in Lululemon, Aritizia and Patigona was key to nailing the West Coast-style stereotype.
Let's just say, that's one pricey party outfit!