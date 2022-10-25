An Ontarian Moving To A Small Town In BC Was Warned To 'Leave The City Attitude In Toronto'
B.C. locals had lots of advice for people moving! 👇
An Ontarian is ditching the Toronto life to settle down in a small town in B.C. and is asking locals what they should expect when they make the move across Canada.
The soon-to-be British Columbian asked in a B.C. Reddit thread and Reddit users came through with some harsh honesty and a few warnings.
"I will be moving to either Penticton or Osoyoos for my fiancées job," the Reddit user in Toronto said.
"We will be moving from Toronto and not sure what to expect out there. We’ve stayed in Vancouver and Squamish before but I understand the Okanagan region is a little different," they added.
Osoyoos is pretty hot apparently, being Canada's only desert and all, so many people in the thread told them an air conditioner was a must.
Some said that the heat is actually more durable than it is in Toronto though since it's not as humid.
The number of warnings about the weather might just scare away this Ontarian couple.
B.C. locals can't miss an opportunity to roast Toronto.
It seems like a whole lot in this place is different from Toronto.
And Eastern Canada in general.
Some people did not hold back.
A few also warned that it might seem a little boring for people from Toronto.
Aside from the many warnings about the heat, locals made this small town sound pretty magical.
Also, it's wine country!
All in all, it might take some getting used to for anyone moving from a big city to a tiny town.