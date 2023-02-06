6 Vancouver Part-Time Jobs That Will Help You Earn Extra Money On The Side
You can get paid $30 an hour to pose nude.
Times are tough — the cost of living in Vancouver is super high, lettuce is suddenly a luxury and searching for reasonable rent feels like fairy hunting.
If you're looking for a side hustle in Vancouver to bring in a little extra cash, there are part-time and auxiliary jobs in B.C. that you can work on the side of your usual gig. Whether you're a student or a 9-5 office worker, there are options out there that range in commitment to suit your lifestyle.
Here are a few open positions that you can apply for right now to get started on some extra income.
Standardized Patient Actor
UBC's always looking for actors to participate in their Standardized Patient Program. In the application, you'll provide some details (like your age, gender identity and acting experience). Then they'll notify you of any scenarios or roles that might fit.
The salary isn't available on the website, but UBC is a living wage employer, so the hourly rate won't be too shabby.
Life Model
Langley Arts Council, a not-for-profit organization in Metro Vancouver, is looking for life models to pose for students in their art classes. It's a pretty straightforward gig and it has the added bonus of being a great confidence exercise.
Narcity contacted Langley Arts Council and this gig pays $30 per hour, but you may be asked to pose nude.
Transcriber
Vancouver Community College is looking for someone with experience using Typewell. The on-call position includes transcribing lectures, labs, tests, field trips, interviews, college events and more between Deaf and hard-of-hearing students. You'll need to be able to write 65 words per minute.
The pay ranges from $29.94 to $35.12 hourly.
Stagehand
The Arts Club Theatre Company is hiring a stagehand on the running crew, but the position will assist across departments as needed. This position will entail busy times during show runs and tech week but other at other times, it'll be quieter, so this side hustle is ideal for someone who has another job with flexible hours.
You'll need to be able to work at heights, climb ladders and carry heavy loads. The rate of pay is $26.40 per hour.
Independent Fitness Instructor
Do you lift, bro?
Telus is hiring someone to teach group exercise classes at their corporate fitness facility in Vancouver. You should be comfortable teaching yoga, Zumba, HIIT, spin and strength classes on a part-time basis and a First Aid certificate is required.
Dog Walker
If you need a little more flexibility, check out digital bulletin boards to see if someone needs a dog walker in your area. It's pretty much the most adorable way to earn some extra cash and you'll be able to take in some fresh air while you're at it.