6 Vancouver Part-Time Jobs That Pay Over $30 An Hour & Make Great Side Gigs
Some of these seem like a pretty good time, TBH.
If thinking about the cost of living in Vancouver seriously freaks you out, you're totally valid in that experience. Thankfully, there are so many open postings for part-time and casual jobs in B.C. that'll help you bring in some extra cash — and hopefully help alleviate some of that stress.
Whether you're a parent juggling work and home life or you're already working another part-time job and in need of some pocket change, here are a few part-time jobs you can apply to that'll pay the right person an hourly rate of $30 or more.
Parks Maintenance Worker
Salary: $31.50 per hour
Where: Port Coquitlam, B.C.
Who Should Apply: You'll need a valid driver's licence and related experience for this job with the City of Port Coquitlam. A relevant degree is useful, too! In this role, you may be involved in labour-related duties in turf maintenance, horticulture, park maintenance, janitorial, urban forestry, trail maintenance and cemetery operations.
Office Assistant
Salary: $30 - $50 per hour
Where: 2750 E Hastings St., Vancouver, B.C.
Who Should Apply: Anyone with customer service experience or basic accounting experience, plus knowledge of QuickBooks, is encouraged to apply to this role with Pool Patrol, a company that offers pool-cover installation in Vancouver and Kelowna. The Office Assistant will take calls, perform inventory and assume responsibility for accounts payable.
Music Teacher
Salary: $45 per hour
Where: 129 E 8th Ave., Vancouver, B.C.
Who Should Apply: Colourstrings Conservatory is looking for a qualified and knowledgeable piano instructor to teach students ranging in age from toddler to adult. You must be able to work weekends and evenings.
Mental Health Nurse
Salary: $36.23 - $47.58 per hour
Where: 2750 E Hastings St., Vancouver, B.C.
Who Should Apply: If you're a Registered Psychiatric Nurse or Registered Nurse with a diploma and two years of relevant experience, you can apply to join the North East Adult Mental Health Team with Vancouver Coastal Health.
Cartooning Instructor
Salary: Starting at $40 per hour
Where: 1120 Brunette Ave., Coquitlam, B.C.
Who Should Apply: Place des Arts is looking for someone with over five years of teaching experience, plus a relevant post-secondary degree, to teach manga, anime and cartooning classes.
Children's Activity Leader
Salary: $25.86 - $30.29 per hour
Where: 1661 Napier St., Vancouver, B.C.
Who Should Apply: You'll need a School Age Childcare, Early Childhood Education or Responsible Adult certification for this job with the City of Vancouver, plus related experience. In this role, you'll implement program development at the Britannia Community Centre.